Multibagger small-cap stock trades green despite stock market sell-off

Multibagger small-cap stock GHV Infra Projects traded marginally higher in Tuesday's trading session despite a sell-off in the Indian stock market.

GHV Infra Projects share price surged as much as 1.25% to ₹225.95 on the NSE. The stock opened at ₹220 apiece today, as compared to the previous close of ₹223.15.

Meanwhile, the Indian stock market opened on a subdued note on Tuesday, with the Sensex and Nifty starting the session marginally lower. The Sensex began the day at 77,649.63, lower than its previous close of 77,708.52. Likewise, the Nifty opened at 24,216.05, compared with its previous close of 24,238.50.

GHV Infra Projects financial performance During the March quarter, GHV Infra Projects' revenue surged 67.25% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to ₹213.60 crore during the reported quarter, reflecting strong business growth.

Net profit (PAT) climbed to ₹19.84 crore, up from ₹6.48 crore in the previous quarter, highlighting robust earnings momentum. The company also reported healthy return ratios, with Return on Equity (ROE) at 82.09% and Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) at 68.52%, indicating efficient utilisation of shareholders' funds and capital.

“GHV Infra Projects Limited (formerly Indus Valley Technologies) has transitioned its business from computer software to the infrastructure sector and has continued to expand its operations across engineering and EPC projects,” the company said in the filing.

Along with its March quarter financial results, the company announced that it has secured a new Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract worth around ₹1,250 crore for the Jalna–Nanded Expressway Connector Project in Maharashtra.

According to the company's exchange filing, the project is slated for completion within 30 months and is expected to strengthen its infrastructure project pipeline during the execution period.

The company has also undertaken infrastructure projects spanning various sectors. Its completed portfolio includes the construction of a manufacturing facility in Dahod, Gujarat, built for the production of modern 9,000 HP railway locomotives, contributing to the development of the country's railway infrastructure.

GHV Infra Projects share price trend GHV Infra Projects share price trend has remained volatile in the near-term. The stock has gained 24% in two weeks and 3% in a month.

Furthermore, GHV Infra Projects shares declined 23% in three months 21% on year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Looking at the broader level, the stock has delivered multibagger returns of 5,893% in three years and 7,100% in five years.