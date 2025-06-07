Multibagger small-cap stock approves 1:5 stock split, 2:1 bonus share issue; Do you own?

GTV Engineering Limited is a diversified Indian company with businesses in heavy engineering, hydropower, and flour milling. The company was originally incorporated as Gwalior Tanks & Vessels Private Limited in 1990, later changing its name to GTV Engineering Ltd. GTV is a major supplier of heavy engineering goods to various sectors, including cement, power, and mineral processing plants.

The Board has considered and approved Sub-division/ split of the existing Equity Shares of the Company, such that, each Equity Share having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each fully paid-up, be sub-divided/split into such number of Equity Shares having face value of Rs. 2 each fully paid-up, subject to the approval of Equity Shareholders of the Company through Postal Ballot. The Record Date for sub-division/split of existing Equity Shares shall be decided after taking aforesaid approval of the Equity Shareholders of the Company