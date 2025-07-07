Multibagger small-cap stock to be in focus tomorrow after THIS reply to exchange on ₹913 crore solar project

Multibagger small-cap stock: Hazoor Multi Projects will be in focus of the stock market investors on Tuesday, 8 July 2025, after the company submitted a response to the exchanges on its ₹913 crore solar project order book update. The real estate development company said that it will arrange the “necessary financing” for the project.

“Regarding the letter of award to Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd from Apollo Green Energy Limited (AGEL) for NHPC -200 MW, Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) Contract for Design, Engineering, Supply, Construction, Erection, Testing, and Commissioning of 200 MW Grid connected Solar PV Power Project in GSECL's RE Solar Park at Khavda (Stage-3) in Gujarat, we wish to informand clarify the stock exchange that the Company will arrange necessary financing for the above project value of ₹913 crore,” the company informed BSE in an exchange filing.

The company also disclosed that, as per the original exchange filing, Hazoor Multi Project was set to share 5% of the contract value with AGEL. However, now AGEL mentions that they will share 5% of the contract value in lieu of financing the project.

Hazoor Multi Projects Share Price Hazoor Multi Projects share price closed 15.40% higher at ₹45.78 after Monday's stock market session, compared to ₹39.67 at the previous market close. The company filed its clarification with the stock exchanges after market operational hours on 7 July 2025.

Shares of the real estate development firm have given stock market investors more than 38,000% returns on their investment in the last five years and over 34% returns in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares of Hazoor Multi Projects have lost 14.32% in 2025, but are trading 17.41% higher in the last five trading sessions on the Indian stock market.

Hazoor Multi Projects shares hit their 52-week high at ₹63.90 on 12 September 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹32 on 3 February 2025, according to the data collected from BSE. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) was at ₹999.19 crore as of the stock market close on Monday, 7 July 2025.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee