Multibagger small-cap stock Hazoor Multi Projects jumps 5% after receiving MSIDC order worth ₹273 crore

  • Multibagger stock: The small-cap company has been declared lowest bidder for the 273.74 crore project at the MSIDC

Asit Manohar
Published20 Aug 2024, 02:58 PM IST
Multibagger stock: The project order is for EPC work, and the tenure of the order is 2-5 years (912 days).
Multibagger stock: The project order is for EPC work, and the tenure of the order is 2-5 years (912 days).(Photo: Mint)

Multibagger stock: Hazoor Multi Projects share price witnessed strong buying during the early morning session on Tuesday. The small-cap stock opened with an upside gap at 402.50 apiece on the BSE, recording around a 5 per cent intraday gain against Monday's close price of 383.35 per share. The small-cap stock was under the radar of Dalal Street investors as the company has declared emerging lowest bidder for the 273.74 crore project at the Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSIDC).

Hazoor Multi Projects order book update

Informing the Indian stock market exchange about the order book update, Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd said, "We are pleased to inform you that the Company has emerged as Lowest Bidder for the Project of Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSIDC)." The project order is for Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) work, and the tenure of the order is 2-5 years (912 days). The small-cap company had quoted a bid price of 273.74 crore for the MSIDC project.

Hazoor Multi Projects share price history

The small-cap stock is one of the multibagger stocks the Indian stock market has delivered in the last few years. In one year, Hazoor Multi Projects' share price has ascended from around 131 to 402.50 apiece, recording over a 200 per cent rise. However, in the last five years, this small-cap stock has risen from around 1.50 to 402.50 per share mark, logging a nearly 26,650 per cent rise. So, this small-cap penny stock has become a multibagger penny stock in this period.

The stock is available for trade on the BSE only. The BSE-listed stock has a trading volume of around 1.28 lakh, and around one hour of trade remains. The BSE-listed multibagger stock has a 52-week high of 454 apiece, while its 52-week low is 115 per share.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published:20 Aug 2024, 02:58 PM IST
