Multibagger small cap stock hits upper circuit ahead of stock split

Sadhna Broadcast Ltd is a small cap company having a market cap of ₹88 Crore operating in the media & entertainment sector. On 31st May 2022, the Board of Directors of the company has fixed 13th June 2022 as the record date for stock split, but ahead of the stock split the shares of Sadhna Broadcast are in the upper circuit level of 5% in BSE at a price of ₹88.25 which is locked since the last 12th trading session.
The company has said in BSE exchange filling that “Pursuant to Regulation 42 (2) of the SEBI (LODR) 2015 the Company has fixed Monday, 13" June, 2022 as the Record Date to ascertain the name of shareholders entitled for Sub-division of equity ’ shares of Rs.10/- each into 10 (Ten) equity shares of face value of Rs.1/- each."
Sadhna Broadcast shares reached a 52-week high and an intraday level of ₹88.25 (5 per cent) during Friday's trading session. The stock outperformed the sector by more than 6% on an intraday basis, and the volume traded was 12,555. Sadhna Broadcast's stock has risen from ₹11 on June 4, 2021 to ₹88.25 as of June 3, 2022, 3:30 p.m. IST, representing a multibagger return of 702.27 per cent in a year, outperforming Sensex by 695.23%.
On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has moved from ₹21 on January 3, 2022 to the latest trading price, resulting in a total multibagger return of about 320.24 per cent outperforming Sensex by 314.47 per cent so far in 2022. The stock has risen from ₹11.20 on December 8, 2021 to the present level, earning a multibagger return of 687.95 per cent in only six months, surpassing the Sensex by 686.23 per cent. The stock has increased by 152.14 per cent in the last month, while the sector BSE Sensex has only increased by 0.18 per cent.
Sadhna Broadcast's stock has been rising over the past ten days, gaining nearly 55 per cent in that time. In the previous five trading days, the stock has increased by16.58 per cent. Sadhna Broadcast is trading higher than the 5 days, 20 day, 50 days, 100 days, and 200-day moving averages based on the last traded price. Promoters held 40.95 per cent of the firm in March 2022, while retail and other holdings accounted for 59.05 per cent. The company's P/E ratio is 83.16, indicating that the stock is overvalued in relation to its earnings, and its P/B ratio is 5.96.