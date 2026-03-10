Multibagger small-cap stock jumps 20% on heavy volumes; biggest intraday gain in nearly two years. Do you own?

Authum Investment & Infrastructure saw a massive rise in its share price in Tuesday's session, March 10, climbing 20% to the day's high of ₹486.35 apiece, also marking its biggest intraday spike since mid- March 2024. Today's rally also helped the multibagger stock reverse some of its recent losses.

Advertisement

In the previous session, the stock slipped into an 11-month low as a sell-off gripped the broader market. However, value buyers seem to have taken advantage of the stock's recent crash, causing it to rise sharply, while sentiment also improved toward risky assets amid hopes of easing tensions in the Middle East sooner than expected.

Although there are no fundamental triggers behind the sharp rise in this multibagger stock's share price, trading volumes surged significantly, with nearly 62.88 lakh shares changing hands on both NSE and BSE as of 3:00 PM, about 20 times higher than the average weekly volumes, according to Trendlyne data.

Authum Investment & Infrastructure long-term share price trend Authum Investment & Infrastructure has emerged as one of the biggest wealth creators in recent times. The stock, which remained largely sideways for more than six years, picked up strong momentum in March 2021, and the rally has largely remained intact since then. Along the way, it witnessed phases of profit booking, but the stock showed strong recoveries after each correction, eventually going on to break record highs.

Advertisement

Over the last six years, the stock has surged from ₹6.60 apiece to the current trading price of ₹486 apiece, resulting in a massive gain of around 7,263%. Earlier this year, the stock touched a fresh record high of ₹683.50 apiece.

In terms of yearly performance, it delivered positive returns in each of the last five years, with 2023 emerging as the standout year with a gain of 338%, followed by an impressive 884% surge in 2021.

Meanwhile, the stock has been trading on an ex-split basis in the ratio of 1:10 since October 2021 and has also issued a bonus in the ratio of 4:1 since January 2024.

About the company Authum Investment & Infrastructure is engaged in fund-based activities such as investment in shares, securities, mutual funds and providing loans and advances. The company invests in publicly listed and unlisted companies, private equity investments, real estate assets, and debt instruments.

Advertisement

For the quarter ended December, the company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹168 crore, down from ₹545 crore in the year-ago quarter. On a sequential basis as well, profit declined compared with ₹765 crore reported in the September quarter.

On the top line, the NBFC company reported consolidated revenue from operations of ₹446 crore, down from ₹618 crore in the year-ago period. In the September 2025 quarter, revenue stood at ₹595 crore.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.