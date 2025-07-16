Multibagger small-cap stock jumps after this strategic investment move

Stock Market today: Multibagger small-cap stock gained during the intraday trades on Wednesday after it announced a strategic investment move in a healthcare-focused investment vehicle of Gulf Islamic Investments. Check details about Cupid Ltd.

Multibagger small-cap stock Cupid investment move details Cupid Limited announced on the exchanges on Tuesday, 15 July 2025, after the market hours that it has approved Strategic Investment in GII Healthcare Investment Limited, a healthcare-focused investment vehicle of Gulf Islamic Investments

As per the press release on the National Stock Exchange of India and the BSE, or the Bombay Stock Exchange, Cupid Limited, a premier manufacturer and brand of personal products in India, is pleased to announce a strategic investment in GII Healthcare Investment Limited, a healthcare-focused investment vehicle managed by Gulf Islamic Investments (GII).

GII Healthcare Investment Limited owns a major minority equity holding in a prominent healthcare provider based in Saudi Arabia. GII is a leading investment organization with assets under management that are surpassing $ 3.5 billion with operations in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Europe, the United States, and India.

Commenting on the development, Aditya Kumar Halwasiya, Chairman and Managing Director, said, “This investment represents a secure, dollar-denominated asset and lays the foundation for Cupid’s entry into the Gulf region. Our personal care products align strongly with the patient demographic in the GCC, creating future synergies and huge distribution opportunities.”

About Cupid Ltd Cupid Limited, one of India's prominent producers of health and personal care products such as wellness and hygiene products for men and women, diagnostic kits, fragrances, hair and body oils, and other FMCG items, has made its first strategic investment in the Middle Eastern market. This project represents the company's long-term strategy of diversifying and driving opportunities in global markets with strong growth potential.

Multibagger small-cap stock Cupid share price movement Cupid share price opened at ₹133.55 on the BSE on Wednesday, with only slight gains over the previous trading session's closing price of ₹133.45. Multibagger small-cap stock Cupid share price soon gained to intraday highs of ₹138, which meant an upside of more than 3% during the intraday trade on Wednesday.