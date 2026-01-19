Multibagger small-cap stock jumps despite weak markets. Do you own?

Even as the Indian stock market closed with sharp losses during Monday's session, January 19, small-cap stock Take Solutions closed 2% higher at ₹42.25 apiece, snapping a 2-day losing streak.

The company’s shares have been maintaining a sustained bull run since March 2025, closing all nine subsequent months in the green, with October 2025 emerging as the standout month with a rally of 83%, followed by November with a 43% surge.

Cumulatively, the stock during this period has delivered a massive return of 500%, spiking from ₹6.70 to ₹40 apiece. The sustained rally also led the stock to close CY25 with a bumper gain of 148%, its biggest annual return since 2015, when the stock delivered a 201.25% return.

The rally also contributed to a 105% surge in three months and a 324% rally over the last six months. The previous year's rally was further extended into early 2026, as the stock advanced another 6%.

Small investors hold bulk of Take Solutions equity The sharp spike in the shares has largely benefited retail shareholders, as they owned a majority 94.81% stake in the company at the end of the September quarter, according to Trendlyne shareholding data.

Over 72,000 retail shareholders with capital of up to ₹2 lakh held a cumulative 5.8 crore shares, or a 39.36% stake in the company, while those with capital exceeding ₹2 lakh owned a cumulative 15.43 lakh shares, or a 1.04% stake, at the end of the September quarter.

The promoters own a 5.2% stake in the company, including Srinivasan and Esyspro Infotech Limited, Trendlyne data showed.

Although the stock posted strong gains, it still trades 86% below its record peak of ₹308.25 in 2018. Between 2018 and 2024, the stock witnessed a prolonged sell-off, during which it lost almost 90% of its value

