Multibagger small-cap stock jumps over 5% on bagging 5-year contract from Karnataka govt

Stock Market Today: Multibagger small-cap stock – Atishay Limited – gained more than 5% during the morning trade on Tuesday after it announced bagging a five-year contract from the Karnataka government.

Atishay Limited contract details Atishay on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, intimated to the exchanges about the award of a five-year rate contract by the State Election Commission, Karnataka, to the company-led consortium.

The company in an exchange filing today said that Atishay Limited's name appeared as the prime bidder, in consortium with Gundal Business Private Limited, for the Rate Contract Work Order by the State Election Commission, Karnataka.

The project is titled “Preparation (Generation, Integration & Merging of Electoral Database) and Printing of Photo Electoral Rolls & Other Printing Works Activities (Service Tender).”

This work order obtained by Atishay pertains to elections to local bodies across 31 districts in the State of Karnataka, and the contract is valid for a period of five years, i.e., up to July 20, 2030.

Multibagger small-cap stock Atishay share price movement Atishay's share price opened at ₹133.40 on the BSE on Monday. The Atishay share price at the time of opening was up more than 3% compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹128.95. Atishay share price thereafter gained further to an intraday high of ₹135.80, which translated into gains of more than 5% during the intraday trade.

The multibagger small-cap stock hit its 52-week, or 1-year, high of ₹249.90 on December 13, 2024. However, it has corrected significantly ever since. It is the contracts like the one obtained today that are helping lift investor sentiment.

Atishay share price, despite a significant correction, is still up more than 237% in the last five years and has given multibagger returns to the investors.