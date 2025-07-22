Subscribe

Multibagger small-cap stock jumps over 5% on bagging 5-year contract from Karnataka govt

Stock Market Today: Atishay Limited, a multibagger small-cap stock, gained more than 5% during the morning trade on Tuesday after bagging a 5-year contract from the Karnataka government.

Ujjval Jauhari
Updated22 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Advertisement
Stock Market Today: Multibagger small-cap stock gains
Stock Market Today: Multibagger small-cap stock gains

Stock Market Today: Multibagger small-cap stock – Atishay Limited – gained more than 5% during the morning trade on Tuesday after it announced bagging a five-year contract from the Karnataka government.

Advertisement

Atishay Limited contract details

Atishay on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, intimated to the exchanges about the award of a five-year rate contract by the State Election Commission, Karnataka, to the company-led consortium.

 

Also Read | Titan share price gains on proposed acquisition in the Gulf countries

The company in an exchange filing today said that Atishay Limited's name appeared as the prime bidder, in consortium with Gundal Business Private Limited, for the Rate Contract Work Order by the State Election Commission, Karnataka. 

The project is titled “Preparation (Generation, Integration & Merging of Electoral Database) and Printing of Photo Electoral Rolls & Other Printing Works Activities (Service Tender).”

Also Read | Voltamp to Strides: 8 key stocks to trade ex-date for dividends of up to ₹100

This work order obtained by Atishay pertains to elections to local bodies across 31 districts in the State of Karnataka, and the contract is valid for a period of five years, i.e., up to July 20, 2030.

Advertisement

Multibagger small-cap stock Atishay share price movement

Atishay's share price opened at 133.40 on the BSE on Monday. The Atishay share price at the time of opening was up more than 3% compared to the previous day's closing price of 128.95. Atishay share price thereafter gained further to an intraday high of 135.80, which translated into gains of more than 5% during the intraday trade.

 

Also Read | AVIC Chengdu share price slips 1.5% after China-made F-7 crashes in Bangladesh

The multibagger small-cap stock hit its 52-week, or 1-year, high of 249.90 on December 13, 2024. However, it has corrected significantly ever since. It is the contracts like the one obtained today that are helping lift investor sentiment.

Atishay share price, despite a significant correction, is still up more than 237% in the last five years and has given multibagger returns to the investors.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or brokerage companies and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsMultibagger small-cap stock jumps over 5% on bagging 5-year contract from Karnataka govt
Read Next Story