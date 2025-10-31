Multibagger small-cap stock jumps over 7% after Q2 results 2025; net profit rises 94% YoY to ₹102 crore

Multibagger small-cap stock: Intellect Design Arena share price jumped more than 7% during the intraday stock market session on Friday, 31 October 2025, after the company announced its July-September quarter results for the financial year ending 2025-26.

Also Read | Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles unit renamed Tata Motors Ltd; listing soon

The software and consulting firm's second-quarter results showed a 94% rise in net profits to ₹102 crore, compared to ₹52.47 crore in the same period the previous fiscal year, according to the consolidated financial statements.

Intellect Design Arena Q2 Results Intellect Design Arena announced its July-September quarter results for the 2025-26 fiscal year on Friday, 31 October 2025.

Along with the 94% rise in net profits, the company's revenue from core operations also witnessed a nearly 36% rise to ₹758 crore, compared year-on-year (YoY) with ₹558.12 crore in the same period a year ago.

According to Intellect's press statement, the company's revenue growth in the second quarter was driven by the combination of its eMACH.ai and Purple Fabric platforms.

The company also noted that the overall profitability of Intellect recorded a rise as the EBITDA figures witnessed a 68% YoY rise to ₹184 crore in the same period.

“We are helping financial institutions modernise with lower risk and higher velocity. This performance validates our strategic investments and reinforces our confidence in a strong pipeline and future growth trajectory,” said Arun Jain, the chairman and managing director of Intellect Design Arena.

Intellect Design Arena share price Intellect Design shares were trading more than 7% during the intraday stock market session on Friday after the company announced its Q2 results 2025.

The company shares jumped 9.33% to hit the intraday high of ₹1,144.50 during Friday's stock market session as the trading volumes surged to nearly 49.08 lakh shares on the stock market.

Intellect Design Arena stock performance over time.

Shares of the computer software firm have given stock market investors more than 370% returns on their investment in the last five years and over 23% returns in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the Intellect shares are up 16.98% in 2025 and have gained 15.96% in the last one-month period. The shares of the company are trading more than 10% in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.

Intellect Design shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹1,255 on 17 June 2025, while the 52-week low level was at ₹577.40 on 7 April 2025, according to the data collected from the Indian stock market. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) was at ₹15,694.41 crore as of the trading session on Friday, 31 October 2025.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee