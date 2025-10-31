Mint Market
Multibagger small-cap stock jumps over 7% after Q2 results 2025; net profit rises 94% YoY to ₹102 crore

Multibagger small-cap stock: Intellect Design Arena shares jumped more than 7% during Friday's intraday session after the firm posted a strong rise in its net profits for the July-September quarter. Here's how the shares reacted on the stock market. 

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published31 Oct 2025, 02:43 PM IST
Intellect Design Arena announced its July-September quarter results for the financial year ending 2025-26 on Friday, 31 October 2025.
Intellect Design Arena announced its July-September quarter results for the financial year ending 2025-26 on Friday, 31 October 2025. (AI-generated image)

Multibagger small-cap stock: Intellect Design Arena share price jumped more than 7% during the intraday stock market session on Friday, 31 October 2025, after the company announced its July-September quarter results for the financial year ending 2025-26.

The software and consulting firm's second-quarter results showed a 94% rise in net profits to 102 crore, compared to 52.47 crore in the same period the previous fiscal year, according to the consolidated financial statements.

Intellect Design Arena Q2 Results

Intellect Design Arena announced its July-September quarter results for the 2025-26 fiscal year on Friday, 31 October 2025.

Along with the 94% rise in net profits, the company's revenue from core operations also witnessed a nearly 36% rise to 758 crore, compared year-on-year (YoY) with 558.12 crore in the same period a year ago.

According to Intellect's press statement, the company's revenue growth in the second quarter was driven by the combination of its eMACH.ai and Purple Fabric platforms.

The company also noted that the overall profitability of Intellect recorded a rise as the EBITDA figures witnessed a 68% YoY rise to 184 crore in the same period.

“We are helping financial institutions modernise with lower risk and higher velocity. This performance validates our strategic investments and reinforces our confidence in a strong pipeline and future growth trajectory,” said Arun Jain, the chairman and managing director of Intellect Design Arena.

Intellect Design Arena share price

Intellect Design shares were trading more than 7% during the intraday stock market session on Friday after the company announced its Q2 results 2025.

The company shares jumped 9.33% to hit the intraday high of 1,144.50 during Friday's stock market session as the trading volumes surged to nearly 49.08 lakh shares on the stock market.

Intellect Design Arena stock performance over time.
Shares of the computer software firm have given stock market investors more than 370% returns on their investment in the last five years and over 23% returns in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the Intellect shares are up 16.98% in 2025 and have gained 15.96% in the last one-month period. The shares of the company are trading more than 10% in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.

Intellect Design shares hit their 52-week high level at 1,255 on 17 June 2025, while the 52-week low level was at 577.40 on 7 April 2025, according to the data collected from the Indian stock market. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) was at 15,694.41 crore as of the trading session on Friday, 31 October 2025.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

 
 
Intellect Design ArenaStock MarketIndian Stock MarketStock Market TodaySmall Cap Stocks
