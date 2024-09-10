Multibagger small-cap stock Kamdhenu Ventures share price hits record high after Capex expansion move, new launch

Stock Market Today: Multibagger small-cap stock, Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd share price hit record high after it announced new launch and capacity expansion plans.

Kamdhenu Ventures share price opened at ₹48.89 on Tuesday on the BSE, slightly higher than previous close of ₹48.43. The Kamdhenu Ventures share price thereafter gained to hit record highs of ₹49.69 on Tuesday.

Kamdhenu Ventures share price that was trading close to ₹18 levels in January 2023 , has given Multibagger returns to the investors.

Also Read | Suzlon Energy stock jumps 5% as Morgan Stanley says NTPC order to boost earnings

Plans to launch new premium paint product In accordance with global quality standards, Kamdhenu Paints, a division of the Paints Segment, plans to add a new Wood Coatings line to its Premium product lineup. The launch, which is slated for October 2024, will strengthen Kamdhenu Paints' position in the high-end segment, cutting-edge coating solutions.

Kamdhenu Paints said that it will introduce a range of wood coatings that meet the highest global quality standards, reinforcing our commitment to excellence and innovation

Capacity Expansion plans - Further, in response to growing market demand, Kamdhenu Paints also has ramped up production capacity utilization from 36,000 kilolitres per year to 49,000 kilolitres per year, a rise of more than third of existing capacities, ensuring that the company meets the rising need for its Premium products. Kamdhenu Paints said that it also aggressively is expanding the installation of tinting machines across its dealer network, enhancing accessibility and service efficiency for its customers.

Owned by Kamdhenu Colour and Coatings Limited, a fully owned subsidiary of Kamdhenu Ventures Limited, Kamdhenu Paints was founded in 2008.

A large variety of exterior and interior emulsions, water-based primers, wood finishes, textured and designer paints, and building chemicals are among its offerings.