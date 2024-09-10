Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Multibagger small-cap stock Kamdhenu Ventures share price hits record high after Capex expansion move, new launch

Ujjval Jauhari

  • Stock Market Today: Multibagger small-cap stock, Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd share price hit record high after it announced new launch and capacity expansion plans.

Stock Market Today: Multibagger small-cap stock, Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd share price hit record high after it announced new launch and capacity expansion plans.

Kamdhenu Ventures share price opened at 48.89 on Tuesday on the BSE, slightly higher than previous close of 48.43. The Kamdhenu Ventures share price thereafter gained to hit record highs of 49.69 on Tuesday.

Kamdhenu Ventures share price that was trading close to 18 levels in January 2023 , has given Multibagger returns to the investors.

Plans to launch new premium paint product

In accordance with global quality standards, Kamdhenu Paints, a division of the Paints Segment, plans to add a new Wood Coatings line to its Premium product lineup. The launch, which is slated for October 2024, will strengthen Kamdhenu Paints' position in the high-end segment, cutting-edge coating solutions.

Kamdhenu Paints said that it will introduce a range of wood coatings that meet the highest global quality standards, reinforcing our commitment to excellence and innovation

Capacity Expansion plans -

Further, in response to growing market demand, Kamdhenu Paints also has ramped up production capacity utilization from 36,000 kilolitres per year to 49,000 kilolitres per year, a rise of more than third of existing capacities, ensuring that the company meets the rising need for its Premium products. Kamdhenu Paints said that it also aggressively is expanding the installation of tinting machines across its dealer network, enhancing accessibility and service efficiency for its customers.

Owned by Kamdhenu Colour and Coatings Limited, a fully owned subsidiary of Kamdhenu Ventures Limited, Kamdhenu Paints was founded in 2008.

A large variety of exterior and interior emulsions, water-based primers, wood finishes, textured and designer paints, and building chemicals are among its offerings.

By providing such a wide selection of goods, Kamdhenu hopes to establish itself as a one-stop shop for all of our clients' building requirements.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ujjval Jauhari

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
