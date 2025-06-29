Multibagger small-cap stock to be in focus on Monday; Here's why

Multibagger small-cap stock: Krishival Foods shares will be in focus for stock market investors on Monday, 30 June 2025, after the company's board of directors announced a list of corporate actions after the stock market operating hours on Friday last week.

Also Read | Tata Steel receives notice over input tax credit, says claim lacks merit

According to the NSE filing, the board of Krishival Foods approved a ₹2 crore loan to a company subsidiary named Siddhivinayak Cashew Industries Pvt. Ltd for the construction of plant and machinery. The board also invested ₹2 crore into the same wholly-owned subsidiary via an equity purchase.

The company also granted a ₹25 crore loan to Melt 'N' Mellow Foods Pvt Ltd, another subsidiary, to construct a modern production facility for Hamma Foods Pvt. Ltd and BVK Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Melt 'N' Mellow Investments The subsidiary firm Melt 'N' Mellow Foods also purchased equity in Hamma Foods Pvt. Ltd, investing ₹7,39,80,390 or more than ₹7.39 crore in the firm.

Also Read | Mahindra Holidays receives ₹363 crore tax demand notice

Melt 'N' Mellow Foods also granted Hamma Foods Pvt. Ltd. a loan of up to ₹14 crore to fund another construction project. The company also invested ₹3,74,05,544 or more than ₹3.74 crore in BVK Foods.

The board of directors of the company also approved the granting of a ₹3 crore loan to BVK Foods from Melt 'N' Mellow Foods to build a modern production facility for the company.

The parent company, Krishival Foods, processes and sells dry fruits, sourcing the raw materials from various places in Africa and Asia. Their product line includes packaged items like dry figs, salted cashews, walnuts, pumpkin seeds, watermelon seeds, sunflower seeds, macadamia nuts, hazelnuts, and dried cranberries.

Krishival Foods Share Price Trend Krishival Foods shares closed 1.61% lower at ₹393.50 after Friday's stock market session, compared to ₹399.95 in the previous stock market close on the NSE.

Also Read | THIS Multibagger stock sets board meeting date to consider stock split proposal

The shares of the dry fruit seller have given stock market investors more than 37% returns on investment in the last five years, and a staggering 82.18% returns in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has gained 57.43% in 2025, and is trading 43.40% higher in the last one-month period on the Indian stock market.

The shares of Krishival Foods hit their 52-week high levels at ₹434.95 on 23 June 2025, while the 52-week low level was at ₹385.20 on Friday, 27 June 2025. The shares closed marginally higher after hitting their year-low levels on the last trading session of the previous week.

The company's total market capitalisation (M-Cap) was at ₹877.31 crore as of the stock market close on 27 June 2025.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee