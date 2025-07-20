Multibagger small-cap stock fixes record date for ₹35 per share final dividend. Details here

Multibagger small-cap stock: Lumax Industries share price will remain in focus on Monday after the company announced the record date for its final dividend on July 19.

Advertisement

Amid weak market sentiments, the multibagger small-cap stock ended the Friday's session in red at ₹3,900. However, the small-cap stock has given significant returns by soaring over 23 per cent in one month and 66 per cent in six months.

Lumax Industries final dividend details The company has fixed Thursday, August 7 as the record date for ascertaining the eligibility of the shareholders for final dividend for the financial year 2024-25.

According to the exchange filing, the company has further set September 23 as the date of payment of the final dividend to its shareholders. “ If dividend on Equity Shares, as recommended by the Board, is approved at the Annual General Meeting, the payment of such dividend will be made on or before September 23, 2025 to all the shareholders holding shares on the record date,” the company said.

Advertisement

The BSE small-cap company had proposed a final dividend of 350 per cent, equivalent to ₹35 per share with a face value of ₹10, along with its Q4 FY2025 results.

"Recommendation of Final Dividend of ₹35 per Equity Share (350%) of the Face Value of ₹10 for the Financial Year 2024-25 subject to the approval of Shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company," Lumax Industries had said in a regulatory filing.

Lumax Industries has distributed a dividend of ₹35 per share to its shareholders in 2024. In the preceding years, the company had declared dividends of ₹27 in 2023, ₹13.50 in 2022, and ₹7 in 2021 per share.

Advertisement