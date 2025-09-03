Multibagger small-cap stock Man Industries jumps 10% on ₹4,700 crore order win.

Multibagger small-cap stock Man Industries share price jumped over 9.5 per cent to ₹426.55 apiece in Wednesday's trading session after the company announced it has bagged a new order.

The small-cap stock has descended over 8.39 per cent, however, gained nearly 99 per cent in six months. The stock has given multibagger returns by soaring over 586 per cent in five years.

Man Industries new order details In an exchange filing, the company said it has received new export order worth ₹1,700 crore. The order is expected to be delivered during the next 6 to 12 months.

“We are pleased to inform you that the Company has received a new export order for approx. Rs.1700 Crores (Rupees One Thousand Seven Hundred Crores only). This order is expected to be delivered during the next 6 to 12 months,” the company said in the filing.

The order involves the supply of various coated pipes, with delivery scheduled over the next six to twelve months.

Man Industries reported that its pending order book now stands at approximately ₹4,700 crore.

The company added that this new order underscores both a strong business environment and continued customer confidence.

Man Industries Q1 results 2025 Man Industries announced its first-quarter results last month, reporting a 45.2 per cent rise in net profit to ₹27.6 crore compared to ₹19 crore in the same period last year.

However, its revenue from operations slipped 0.9 per cent to ₹742.1 crore from ₹749 crore in August last year.

Also Read | Patanjali Foods, Prestige Estates among 5 key firms to trade ex dividend today

The company’s EBITDA jumped 28.2 per cent to ₹49.4 crore from ₹38.5 crore a year ago, while the EBITDA margin improved to 6.6 per cent from 5.1 per cent in the corresponding period.

Man Industries reiterated its FY26 revenue growth target of approximately 20 per cent, driven by strong momentum anticipated in the latter half of the fiscal year. This projection is supported by a solid production pipeline for the second half of the current year and consistent order inflows, which are expected to enhance capacity utilisation.