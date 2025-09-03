Subscribe

Multibagger small-cap stock Man Industries jumps 10% on ₹4,700 crore order win

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published3 Sep 2025, 11:55 AM IST
Multibagger small-cap stock Man Industries share price jumped over 9.5 per cent to 426.55 apiece in Wednesday's trading session after the company announced it has bagged a new order.

The small-cap stock has descended over 8.39 per cent, however, gained nearly 99 per cent in six months. The stock has given multibagger returns by soaring over 586 per cent in five years.

Man Industries new order details

In an exchange filing, the company said it has received new export order worth 1,700 crore. The order is expected to be delivered during the next 6 to 12 months.

“We are pleased to inform you that the Company has received a new export order for approx. Rs.1700 Crores (Rupees One Thousand Seven Hundred Crores only). This order is expected to be delivered during the next 6 to 12 months,” the company said in the filing.

The order involves the supply of various coated pipes, with delivery scheduled over the next six to twelve months.

Man Industries reported that its pending order book now stands at approximately 4,700 crore.

The company added that this new order underscores both a strong business environment and continued customer confidence.

Man Industries Q1 results 2025

Man Industries announced its first-quarter results last month, reporting a 45.2 per cent rise in net profit to 27.6 crore compared to 19 crore in the same period last year.

However, its revenue from operations slipped 0.9 per cent to 742.1 crore from 749 crore in August last year.

The company’s EBITDA jumped 28.2 per cent to 49.4 crore from 38.5 crore a year ago, while the EBITDA margin improved to 6.6 per cent from 5.1 per cent in the corresponding period.

Man Industries reiterated its FY26 revenue growth target of approximately 20 per cent, driven by strong momentum anticipated in the latter half of the fiscal year. This projection is supported by a solid production pipeline for the second half of the current year and consistent order inflows, which are expected to enhance capacity utilisation.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
