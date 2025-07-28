Multibagger small-cap stock Mercury EV jumps 8% despite weak trend on Dalal Street.

Multibagger small-cap stock: Mercury Ev-Tech share price jumped over 8.70 per cent to ₹52.75 apiece on Monday after the company announced that the board considered and approved the appointment of Riya Vinodbhai Sharma as an Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive.

Mercury Ev-Tech share price opened at ₹49.24 apiece in early morning session on Monday, as compared to previous close of ₹48.53. The multibagger stock has descended over 11 per cent in a month and over 32 per cent in six months.

Mercury Ev-Tech's additional director appointment details The company said in an exchange filing, “ The Board of Directors of the company on the recommendation of Nomination & Remuneration Committee considered and approved the appointment of Mrs. Riya Vinodbhai Sharma as an Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive, Independent Director in the company effective from Thursday, July 24, 2025, for the term of 5 years subject to necessary approvals."

Riya Vinodbhai Sharma is a Commerce graduate from M.S. University of Baroda, specializing in Accounts. An ambitious and detail-oriented professional, Riya Sharma blends solid theoretical knowledge with practical accounting skills. She is well-prepared to excel in finance, auditing, or book keeping roles.

Mercury Ev-Tech Q4 Results 2025 Mercury EV Tech posted a consolidated net profit of ₹1.33 crore for the quarter ended March 2025, marking a substantial increase of 470% from ₹23.40 lakh in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations in Q4FY25 soared 451% year-on-year to ₹30.68 crore, up from ₹5.57 crore, driven by strong demand for its electric vehicle products.

On the operational side, EBITDA jumped 431% to ₹2 crore compared to ₹37.6 lakh in the same quarter of the previous year, aided by enhanced operational efficiency. However, the EBITDA margin declined slightly to 5.96% in Q4FY25 from 6.76% in Q4FY24.

