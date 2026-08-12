Multibagger small-cap stock Mobavenue AI hits 10% upper circuit in a weak market after Q1 PAT surges 95%

Multibagger small-cap stock Mobavenue AI Tech surged 10% to hit its upper circuit in intraday trade on the BSE on Wednesday, 12 August, defying weak market sentiment. While equity benchmark Sensex crashed nearly 1% during the session, Mobavenue AI Tech share price jumped 10% to an intraday high of ₹338.50 after the company reported a 95% year-on-year (YoY) jump in its profit after tax (PAT) for Q1FY27.

Mobavenue AI Tech Q1FY27 results Mobavenue AI Tech in an exchange filing on 12 August said its Q1FY27 PAT jumped 95% YoY to ₹11.7 crore, while revenue from operations rose by 57% YoY to ₹72.8 crore.

PAT margin increased by 320 bps YoY to 16.1%.

EBITDA for the quarter stood at ₹15.4 crore, up 77% YoY, while EBITDA margin increased by 240 bps YoY to 21.2%.

The company said growth during the quarter came from strong demand from direct advertisers in fast-growing sectors such as quick commerce, BFSI, fintech and retail, and from global clients won through the company’s reseller and agency channel.

Direct clients accounted for 65.2% of revenue. International markets contributed 20.7%, up from 11.5% in FY2026, with India at 79.3%, said the company.

During the quarter, the company launched Mobavenue Neural Engine, the AI layer that will run across the company’s AI-powered AdTech and consumer operating system.

Also Read | 6 stocks experts recommend buying today for next 1-2 weeks

"The Mobavenue Neural Engine is a single AI layer that runs across the entire advertising process, from planning and execution to creative and reporting. It allows a marketer to go from a campaign plan to a live campaign in under 59 seconds," said the company.

"It will be progressively embedded across the company's platforms over the coming quarters, improving decisions and results across its A3 framework of Awareness, Acquisition and Activation," the company said.

Small-cap, multibagger stock Mobavenue AI Tech is a small-cap stock, with an overall market capitalisation of ₹2,442 crore, as of 1:30 PM on 12 August.

As per BSE data, the stock has delivered a strong 3,900% and 13,944% returns over the last three and five years, respectively. Year-to-date, the stock is up 38%.

The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹343.80 on 8 July after hitting a 52-week low of ₹196.90 on 21 November.

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar