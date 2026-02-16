Mint Market
Multibagger small-cap stock nearly doubles shareholders' money in just 15 sessions. Do you own?

  • Multibagger small-cap stock: GE Power India share price rose 9% to 522, marking its highest level since August 2024. The stock has gained 57% over three sessions, driven by strong Q3FY26 results, including a net profit of 72 crore and improved EBITDA margins.

A Ksheerasagar
Published16 Feb 2026, 01:31 PM IST
Multibagger small-cap stock: The rally has also contributed to a 71% jump in February so far and a 90% surge in just 12 trading sessions, making it one of the top performers in the small-cap space.
Multibagger small-cap stock: The rally has also contributed to a 71% jump in February so far and a 90% surge in just 12 trading sessions, making it one of the top performers in the small-cap space.(Pixabay)
Extending its bull run for the third straight session on Monday, February 16, GE Power India’s share price surged another 9% to the day’s high of 522 apiece, which is also its highest level since August 2024, as demand for the counter remained intact in the Indian stock market.

The rally was triggered by the company’s better-than-expected performance in the December quarter. Over the last three trading sessions, including today, the stock has gained a cumulative 57%, even as the Indian stock market remains in the bears’ grip.

The rally has also contributed to a 71% jump in February so far and a 90% surge in just 15 trading sessions, making it one of the top performers in the small-cap space.

The company, on Wednesday, reported a consolidated net profit of 72 crore in Q3FY26, as compared to a net loss of 19 crore in the year-ago quarter. Sequentially, too, the net profit has improved by 125%.

Its consolidated revenue from operations during the reporting quarter came in at 386 crore, up from 317 crore in the same quarter last year, while EBITDA stood at 125 crore, a massive jump from 4 crore in the December 2024 quarter and 28 crore in Q2FY26.

EBITDA margins, meanwhile, expanded to 35% from 9% in the corresponding quarter of last year. Amid the robust performance, its EPS improved to 10.76 from 4.81 in the preceding quarter.

Puneet Bhatla, Managing Director, GE Power India Limited, said that execution discipline and operational excellence have continued to drive meaningful margin expansion across the company’s core services and upgrade businesses. “With a focused portfolio, improving margins, and a healthy order book, we are well positioned to build momentum,” he added.

GE Power India long-term share history

Even though the small-cap stock GE Power India share price has delivered massive returns lately, it still trades 19% lower than its December 2024 peak of 646 apiece.

Between 2019 and 2023, the stock remained under pressure, closing each of those years with losses and falling to a record low of 97 apiece. From its all-time low, the stock has recovered 435% to the current market price.

According to sareholding data, retail shareholders held a 30.5% stake in the company at the end of the December quarter, while the majority, 67%, was owned by the promoters.

Can GE Power India extend its rally further?

Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, said that GVK Power & Infra has surged past the key resistance near 455 on strong institutional volumes over the past three sessions, signaling a decisive shift in trend strength. The stock is displaying clear relative strength, advancing even as broader market participation remains mixed.

He further said that the price has accelerated sharply, leaving the 10 and 20-day moving averages stretched below—an indication of momentum excess rather than weakness. According to him, a brief one- to two-week consolidation is likely, allowing these averages to catch up and form a fresh launchpad, which would improve the risk–reward for continuation.

"Once stabilized above the breakout zone, the structure supports a sustained move, with the 580–600 band emerging as the next logical upside target for bullish positioning," he further stated.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

MultibaggerSmall Cap StocksGE Power India
