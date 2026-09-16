Multibagger small cap stock Network People Services share price surges 18% today: Here’s what is driving the rally

Multibagger small cap stock Network People Services share price soared 18% on Wednesday, September 16, tracking gains in the broader Indian stock markets. The positive sentiment around the stock was also supported by the company's recent recognition at the Global Fintech Awards 2026, where it won the ‘Best Digital Banking Platform’ award last week.
The small-cap stock jumped as much as 18% to its day's high of ₹1,932.60 per share on the BSE. The rally adds to its strong near-term performance, with the stock rising nearly 12% in 1 week, 18% in 1 month, 20.5% in 3 months and 113% in 6 months.
However, the stock has lost 9.5% in the last 1 year. Despite this, its longer-term performance has been remarkable, with the scrip soaring 7,660% in 5 years.
Following Wednesday's sharp surge, Network People Services shares are now just 10% away from their 52-week high of ₹2,141.00, which was hit in September 2025.
At the other end of the range, the stock touched its 52-week low of ₹849.50 in March 2026.
Network People Services Technologies (NPST) has secured a major recognition in the fintech space, with its latest award highlighting the company's capabilities in digital banking, payments technology and next-generation financial infrastructure.
NPST has been recognised with the ‘Best Digital Banking Platform’ award at the Global Fintech Awards 2026 under the Excellence in Banking Tech category. The company said the recognition acknowledges its ability to develop scalable, secure and compliance-ready digital banking platforms that help financial institutions modernise infrastructure, enhance customer experiences and navigate the evolving digital payments ecosystem.
Deepak Chand Thakur, Chairman & Managing Director of NPST, said, “We are honoured to receive the ‘Best Digital Banking Platform’ recognition at the Global Fintech Awards 2026. This award is a strong validation of our continued focus on building technology platforms that address the evolving needs of banks and the wider financial ecosystem.”
Thakur added that NPST has combined its payments expertise with scalable digital banking capabilities to help customers improve efficiency, enhance engagement and unlock new opportunities. He said the recognition would encourage continued investment in innovation, AI-led capabilities and next-generation banking and payment infrastructure.
Incorporated in 2013 and listed on the NSE and BSE, NPST operates as a Technology Service Provider, Payment Platform-as-a-Service provider and AI-powered RegTech solution. It serves banks, fintechs, regulators and payment aggregators, supports 100+ customers and processes 60+ million transactions daily.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.
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