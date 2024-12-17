Hello User
Next Story
Multibagger small-cap stock Nitco shares jump 5% on order win from Prestige Estates Projects

Multibagger small-cap stock Nitco shares jump 5% on order win from Prestige Estates Projects

Ankit Gohel

  • Nitco share price has seen a strong uptrend as the small-cap stock has rallied over 6% in three months and 80% in six months. Nitco stock has delivered multibagger returns of 356% year-to-date (YTD) and 451% in the past two years.

Nitco shares hit a 52-week high of 148.50 apiece on December 12, 2024, and touched a 52-week low of 27.14 apiece on December 18, 2023.

Nitco share price jumped 5% in early trade on Tuesday after the company received a new order worth 105.40 crore from Prestige Estates Projects. The small-cap multibagger stock, Nitco shares rallied as much as 5% to a high of 147.55 apiece on the BSE.

The order includes supply of tiles, marble and mosaic and the time period for the order is six months.

Based on the current ongoing projects, Nitco anticipates receiving orders worth 104 crore in the near future from Prestige Estates Projects.

Meanwhile, in the second quarter of FY25, Nitco reported a consolidated net loss of 34.60 crore. Its consolidated revenue from operations in Q2FY25 was 66.01 crore.

Multibagger Returns

Nitco share price has seen a strong uptrend as the small-cap stock has rallied over 6% in three months and 80% in six months. Nitco stock has delivered multibagger returns of 356% year-to-date (YTD) and 451% in the past two years.

Nitco shares hit a 52-week high of 148.50 apiece on December 12, 2024, and touched a 52-week low of 27.14 apiece on December 18, 2023.

At 10:25 AM, Nitco shares were trading 1.85% higher at 143.15 apiece on the BSE, commanding a market capitalisation of over 1,028 crore.

