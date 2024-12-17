Nitco share price jumped 5% in early trade on Tuesday after the company received a new order worth ₹105.40 crore from Prestige Estates Projects. The small-cap multibagger stock, Nitco shares rallied as much as 5% to a high of ₹147.55 apiece on the BSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The order includes supply of tiles, marble and mosaic and the time period for the order is six months.

Based on the current ongoing projects, Nitco anticipates receiving orders worth ₹104 crore in the near future from Prestige Estates Projects.

Meanwhile, in the second quarter of FY25, Nitco reported a consolidated net loss of ₹34.60 crore. Its consolidated revenue from operations in Q2FY25 was ₹66.01 crore.

Multibagger Returns Nitco share price has seen a strong uptrend as the small-cap stock has rallied over 6% in three months and 80% in six months. Nitco stock has delivered multibagger returns of 356% year-to-date (YTD) and 451% in the past two years.

Nitco shares hit a 52-week high of ₹148.50 apiece on December 12, 2024, and touched a 52-week low of ₹27.14 apiece on December 18, 2023.

At 10:25 AM, Nitco shares were trading 1.85% higher at ₹143.15 apiece on the BSE, commanding a market capitalisation of over ₹1,028 crore.