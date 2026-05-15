Multibagger small-cap stock Pearl Global surges 14% to 3-month high after Q4 results

Shares of Pearl Global Industries, one of the country’s largest listed garment exporters, surged 14% in Friday’s trade on May 15 to hit a three-month high of ₹1,740 apiece, as investors cheered the company’s strong March quarter performance.

The company reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue in Q4FY26 at ₹1,314 crore, marking a 6.9% year-on-year growth. Adjusted EBITDA stood at ₹135 crore, up 13.7% YoY, while EBITDA margin came in at 10.3% — the highest-ever quarterly EBITDA margin reported by the company.

Excluding the reciprocal tariff impact of around ₹5 crore and incremental losses in Bihar and Guatemala of nearly ₹3 crore, the adjusted EBITDA margin stood at around 10.9%. On the bottom side, the net profit during the reporting quarter rose 24.6% YoY to ₹81 crore.

For FY26, the company crossed the ₹5,000 crore revenue milestone for the first time, with revenue reaching ₹5,025 crore, reflecting an 11.5% growth driven by higher volumes and strong demand for value-added products in its overseas business.

Adjusted EBITDA margin for the year stood at 9.3%; however, excluding the reciprocal tariff impact of around ₹36 crore and incremental losses in Bihar and Guatemala of nearly ₹13 crore, the adjusted EBITDA margin stood at around 10.3%. PAT for FY26 increased 17% YoY to ₹270 crore.

Meanwhile, the company also declared a second interim dividend of ₹8.5 per equity share for FY26, representing 170% of the face value. With this, the total dividend for FY26 stands at ₹14.5 per equity share, or 290% of the face value.

The company said it will acquire an additional nearly 10% stake in PT Pinnacle Apparels, Indonesia, from minority shareholders for a consideration of $1.4 million through its step-down subsidiary, DSSP Global Limited, Hong Kong.

Following the acquisition, the company, through its step-down subsidiary, will hold a 99.92% stake in PT Pinnacle Apparels, Indonesia, according to its earnings filing.

Commenting on the results, Pulkit Seth, Vice-Chairman and Non-Executive Director, said, “As we step into the new financial year, the company is well-positioned to sustain its momentum, supported by both expanded and existing capacities, a strong customer base, and a global footprint.”

“With favorable tariff reductions, FTAs, and capacity readiness, we are well-equipped to scale efficiently in the coming years and drive transformational growth, enhanced profitability, and long-term value for our stakeholders,” he further added.

Wealth Creator The company’s shares have maintained a strong upward trajectory in recent years, delivering massive returns to shareholders and emerging as one of the biggest wealth creators in the Indian stock market.

The stock began its one-way bull run in February and maintained the momentum until November 2025, rallying nearly 793% during the period and hitting a fresh all-time high of ₹1,993. In terms of annual performance, the stock has delivered positive returns in each of the last seven years, including two multibagger years.