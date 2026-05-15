Multibagger small-cap stock Pearl Global surges 14% to 3-month high after Q4 results

Shares of Pearl Global Industries, one of the country’s largest listed garment exporters, surged 14% in Friday’s trade on May 15 to hit a three-month high of ₹1,740 apiece, as investors cheered the company’s strong March quarter performance.

The company reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue in Q4FY26 at ₹1,314 crore, marking a 6.9% year-on-year growth. Adjusted EBITDA stood at ₹135 crore, up 13.7% YoY, while EBITDA margin came in at 10.3% — the highest-ever quarterly EBITDA margin reported by the company.

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Excluding the reciprocal tariff impact of around ₹5 crore and incremental losses in Bihar and Guatemala of nearly ₹3 crore, the adjusted EBITDA margin stood at around 10.9%. On the bottom side, the net profit during the reporting quarter rose 24.6% YoY to ₹81 crore.

For FY26, the company crossed the ₹5,000 crore revenue milestone for the first time, with revenue reaching ₹5,025 crore, reflecting an 11.5% growth driven by higher volumes and strong demand for value-added products in its overseas business.

Adjusted EBITDA margin for the year stood at 9.3%; however, excluding the reciprocal tariff impact of around ₹36 crore and incremental losses in Bihar and Guatemala of nearly ₹13 crore, the adjusted EBITDA margin stood at around 10.3%. PAT for FY26 increased 17% YoY to ₹270 crore.

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Meanwhile, the company also declared a second interim dividend of ₹8.5 per equity share for FY26, representing 170% of the face value. With this, the total dividend for FY26 stands at ₹14.5 per equity share, or 290% of the face value.

The company said it will acquire an additional nearly 10% stake in PT Pinnacle Apparels, Indonesia, from minority shareholders for a consideration of $1.4 million through its step-down subsidiary, DSSP Global Limited, Hong Kong.

Following the acquisition, the company, through its step-down subsidiary, will hold a 99.92% stake in PT Pinnacle Apparels, Indonesia, according to its earnings filing.

Commenting on the results, Pulkit Seth, Vice-Chairman and Non-Executive Director, said, “As we step into the new financial year, the company is well-positioned to sustain its momentum, supported by both expanded and existing capacities, a strong customer base, and a global footprint.”

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“With favorable tariff reductions, FTAs, and capacity readiness, we are well-equipped to scale efficiently in the coming years and drive transformational growth, enhanced profitability, and long-term value for our stakeholders,” he further added.

Wealth Creator The company’s shares have maintained a strong upward trajectory in recent years, delivering massive returns to shareholders and emerging as one of the biggest wealth creators in the Indian stock market.

The stock began its one-way bull run in February and maintained the momentum until November 2025, rallying nearly 793% during the period and hitting a fresh all-time high of ₹1,993. In terms of annual performance, the stock has delivered positive returns in each of the last seven years, including two multibagger years.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.