Multibagger small-cap stock Pricol jumps over 6% to hit 52-week high; should you buy or sell?

Pricol share price jumped over 6% in early trade on Wednesday and hit a 52-week high amid strong buying momentum. The small-cap stock rallied as much as 6.14% to a fresh high of ₹670.00 apiece on the BSE.

The gains in Pricol share price today was supported by rising volumes. Around 19 lakh equity shares of Pricol changed hands on stock exchanges on November 19 as compared to its average one week trading volumes of 11 lakh shares.

Pricol Ltd is one of India’s leading auto component manufacturers, specialising in Instrument Clusters and Fluid Management Systems. The company is a key supplier to domestic OEMs such as Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor Company, Hero MotoCorp, Suzuki in the two-wheeler space, Tata Motors and Force Motors in both PV and CV, Ashok Leyland, Volvo Eicher, Daimler in the CV segment as well as to off highway OEMs such as Tata Hitachi, TAFE, JCB and Caterpillar.

It commands more than 40% share within two-wheeler clusters and over 80% in the CV and OHV clusters.

SBI Securities Assigns ‘Buy’ Call SBI Securities has initiated coverage on Pricol shares with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of ₹816 per share, valuing the stock at 32x FY27E EPS of ₹25.5 (0.9x PEG). Pricol share price target implies an upside potential of more than 29% from its previous closing price.

The brokerage firm expects Pricol’s revenue, EBITDA and PAT to grow at a CAGR of 31%, 33% and 36% over FY25-27E period led by steady increase in content per vehicle, contribution from new product launches and the expansion in product offerings through acquisitions.

EBITDA margin is expected to improve during the same period led by increasing share of premium instrument clusters, operating leverage and higher backward integration.

“We like the company due to presence across all leading OEMs and models, expansion of client base, high market share in Instrument clusters, backward integrated manufacturing process, diversification of product portfolio, disc brake emerging as new growth driver, healthy new product pipeline, powertrain agnostic product portfolio, premiumisation in vehicles improving content per vehicle, and critical nature of components,” SBI Securities said.

Technical Outlook Pricol share price has broken out of a 45-week cup-and-handle pattern at ₹555, and the stock is now in its third consecutive week of rally, testing fresh all-time highs at ₹660.9, noted Anshul Jain, Head of Research, Lakshmishree Investments.

“After such a sharp move, some profit booking or a sideways phase is likely as the 10–20 day EMAs catch up to price. This type of consolidation would be healthy and can reset momentum without damaging the broader structure. Once EMAs realign and stabilization sets in, Pricol shares are well-positioned for a follow-through move toward ₹720, which aligns with the pattern’s measured target and keeps the long-term bullish setup intact,” said Jain.

Pricol Share Price Performance Pricol share price has gained 23% in one month and more than 43% in three months. The smallcap stock has rallied 50% in six months and has risen 19% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Pricol shares have delivered multibagger returns of 270% in three years, and a staggering 1,122% returns in the past five years.

At 10:15 AM, Pricol share price was trading 4.27% higher at ₹658.15 apiece on the BSE.