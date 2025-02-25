Multibagger small-cap stock in focus as record date for 1:10 stock split nears. Details here

RDB Infrastructure and Power share price will be in focus after the company made an announcement related to its stock split and as the record date for the subdivision of shares is nearing. RDB Infrastructure and Power is a small-cap stock that has delivered multibagger returns to investors.

The Board of Directors of RDB Infrastructure and Power had earlier this year announced a stock split in the ratio of 1:10. Thus, existing one equity share would be sub-divided into ten equity shares.

RDB Infrastructure stock split record date is February 28. The company’s board had earlier this month fixed Friday, 28th February, 2025 as the Record Date, for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders for stock split of existing one equity share of face value of ₹10 each, into ten equity shares of face value of Re 1 each, fully paid up.

In the latest regulatory filing, the company shared an update regarding the stock split.

“Please be informed that the Sub-Division of Equity Shares will take effect under the new ISIN i.e., INE245L01028,” RDB Infrastructure and Power said in a stock exchange filing on February 24.

RDB Infrastructure Stock Price Trend RDB Infrastructure and Power share price has declined by over 1% in the past month but has gained more than 4% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Over the past six months, the small-cap stock has risen by 26% and has delivered multibagger returns of 216% over the last year.

Notably, RDB Infrastructure shares have surged by an impressive 1,332% over the past two years and have delivered a remarkable return of 2,682% in the last five years.

On Monday, RDB Infrastructure and Power shares ended 0.77% higher at ₹551.15 apiece on the BSE, with a market capitalisation of ₹952.57 crore.