Multibagger small-cap stock RDB Infrastructure jumps after Q4 results 2025. Do you own?

Stock Market Today: Multibagger small-cap stock gained in the morning trades on Wednesday after Q4 results 2025 announced by the company on Tuesday. Do you own RDB Infrastructure and Power Limited?

Multibagger small-cap stock RDB Infrastructure Q4 Results Multibagger small-cap stock RDB Infrastructure reported net profit after tax from continuing operations at ₹1.1580 during the January - March 2025 quarter compared to a loss of ₹0.087 crore in the year ago January-March 2024 quarter. However compared to ₹1.7256 Crore reported by RDB Infrastructure and Power in the October - December 2024 period the net profit in the quarter gone by was slightly lower.

Multibagger small-cap stock RDB Infrastructure revenues from operations during the Q4FY25 at ₹20.34 crore however came lower than ₹36.50 crore reported during the Q4FY24. On tthe sequential basis also the revenues from operations reported by Multibagger small-cap stock RDB Infrastructure came lower compared to ₹24.18 Crore reported in the previous quarter or Q3FY25.

On the operating level the performance improve year on year as profit before tax reported by Multibagger small-cap stock RDB Infrastructure at ₹1.7 crore during the quarter ending march 2025 improved compared to a loss of ₹0.07 Crore in the year ago period.

Multibagger small-cap stock RDB Infrastructure share price movement Multibagger small-cap stock RDB Infrastructure opened at ₹48.70 on the BSE on Wednesday. At the opening levels, the scrip was already almost 2% lower than the previous day's closing price of ₹49.69 for Multibagger small-cap stock RDB Infrastructure

During the day, Multibagger small-cap stock RDB Infrastructure share price however gained to intraday highs of ₹50.80. The RDB Infrastructure share price however edged lower with the decline in the Indian Stock MArket as the Sensex lost more than 0.4% during the intraday trades.

The RDB Infrastructure and Power share price having risen more than 217% in a year and more than 2330% in last 5 years, has given Multibagger returns to the investors .