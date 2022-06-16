Multibagger small-cap stock recommends 1:2 bonus shares. Details here

Informing about the bonus share issue, Hardwyn India Ltd said, "With Reference to aforesaid subject and Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Monday 13 June, 2022, has inter alia, approved the issue of Bonus shares in the proportion of ratio of 1:2 [i.e. 1 (One)] fully paid up Equity shares for every 2 (Two) Equity shares held] to the shareholders on such date (Record Date) as may be determined by the Board of Director(s) of face value of ₹10/- (Rupees Ten) each subject to the approval of Members of the company and other approvals, consents, permissions, conditions and sanctions, as may be necessary."