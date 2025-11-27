Multibagger small-cap stock to be in focus on Friday as company secures ₹100 crore order

Shares of Refex Industries, which specializes in trading eco-friendly refrigerant gases, are likely to attract investors’ interest during Friday's session, November 28, as the company has secured another fresh order.

The company informed investors through an exchange filing post-market hours today that it had secured an order worth ₹100 crore. The company did not disclose the name of the entity awarding the order; instead, it stated that the order is from a large business conglomerate.

According to the company, the order is for the excavation, loading, and transportation of pond ash/bottom ash. It also informed that neither the promoter nor the promoter group companies have any interest in the entity that awarded the order. The company further clarified that the order does not fall under related-party transactions.

This marks the company's fourth order win in November, as it had previously secured three orders with a cumulative value of ₹76.5 crore, further strengthening its order book.

Refex Industries Q2 Performance For the September-ending quarter, the company reported a 10% YoY improvement in its consolidated net profit at ₹52 crore. It had posted a net profit of ₹33.70 crore in the same period last year. The revenue from operations, however, came in flat at ₹431 crore.

At the operating level, EBITDA came in higher at ₹74 crore, as against ₹43 crore delivered in the year-ago quarter, with margins expanding 746 basis points to 17.44%.

The company, in its earnings filing, stated that its Ash & Coal Handling segment recovered despite the above-average rains this year, supported by new project ramp-ups. The company remains focused on disciplined execution, cost efficiency, and sustainable growth as it builds on this performance in the second half of the year.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Anil Jain, Chairman & Managing Director of Refex Industries Limited, said, "Q2 FY26 reflected a steady improvement across our business, as operations were impacted following the early monsoon-led slowdown in Q1 and the continuation of monsoon-related challenges in Q2. Total revenue grew sequentially by nearly 15% to INR 431 crore, and profitability strengthened, with EBITDA margins expanding from 10.9% to 17.4%."

Refex Industries share price history After delivering multibagger returns for three consecutive years, Refex Industries shares failed to extend their remarkable rally in 2025, tanking 33.36% so far.

To be precise, the stock began its weak trend in September 2024 after hitting a new record high and has closed in the red in nine out of the following 14 months, losing a cumulative 46%.

Although the short-term performance looks painful, the stock’s long-term trend remains impressive, as it still trades 532% higher over three years and has gained 1,900% over five years.