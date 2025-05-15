Multibagger small-cap stock Remsons surges 17% on order win from North America

Multibagger small-cap stock Remsons share price jumped 17% during Thursday's trading session after the company received several orders totaling more than ₹300 crore from Stellantis N.V., North America.
The agreement, marked as one of the most significant in Remsons Industries' history, involves providing control cables for Stellantis Smart Cars, Jeep models, and their three-wheeler segment. The delivery of goods under this contract will commence in the upcoming financial year, and the order will be fulfilled over a duration of seven years, as stated in the company's filing with the exchange.
The contract encompasses standard provisions related to quality, delivery schedules, and pricing, which have been mutually agreed upon by both parties.
(more to come)