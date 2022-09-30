Multibagger small-cap stock revises record date for 10:1 stock split2 min read . Updated: 30 Sep 2022, 08:26 AM IST
Stock split 2022: The board of directors of Maximus International Ltd has changed record date for stock-split. The small-cap company has extended its stock subdivision record date from 3rd October 2022 to 4th October 2022. The small-cap company informed Indian bourses in this regard as well. The small-cap stock with a market cap of ₹46 crore has declared stock subdivision in the ratio of 10:1.