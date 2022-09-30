Multibagger small-cap stock revises record date for 10:1 stock split

Maximus International Ltd had earlier informed stock market exchanges about the new stock split record date citing, "In terms of Regulation 42 (2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Monday, 3rd October, 2022 as the ‘Record Date’ for the purpose of determining the eligibility of Shareholders for the purpose of sub-division of every 1 (One) fully paid-up Equity Share of the Company having face value of ₹10/- (Rupees Ten) each, into 10 (Ten) fully paid-up Equity Shares having face value of Re 1/- (Rupee one) each, as approved by the shareholders at the 7th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 19th September, 2022."

