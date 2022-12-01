Multibagger small-cap stock rises 1000% in 3 years. Sharekhan sees more upside

Multibagger stock: Hi-Tech Pipes shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in recent years. After ushering in the new financial year 2020-21, this stock has been in uptrend surging from around ₹70 apiece levels to ₹825 per share levels, logging more than 1,000 per cent rise in last three years. However, Sharekhan believe that there is more steam left in this small-cap stock. As per the brokerage report, Hi-Tech Pipes share price may go up to ₹900 to ₹910 levels (15 per cent upside from ₹790 apiece levels) in upcoming sessions.

