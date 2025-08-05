Multibagger small-cap stock jumps over 6% as board to consider bonus share issue

Shares of multibagger smallcap stock Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores rallied over 6 percent in intra-day trade on Tuesday, August 5, after the company announced that its board of directors would consider a proposal to issue bonus shares later this week. The meeting is scheduled for Friday, August 8, 2025

In a regulatory statement, the company said, “Pursuant to the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time, this is to inform Stock Exchanges that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held... to consider, inter alia, proposal for issue of Bonus Shares to the equity shareholders of the Company.”

This marks the second bonus issue consideration by the company within the last 12 months. In 2024, Sandur Manganese had rewarded shareholders with a generous 5:1 bonus issue, meaning five bonus shares for every one share held. The record date for the new bonus issuance is yet to be announced.

Alongside the bonus issue, the company has also maintained a track record of dividend payouts. It declared a final dividend of ₹1 per share for FY25, which follows ₹5 per share dividends distributed in both 2022 and 2023.

Robust FY25 Performance Despite March Quarter Dip While the March 2025 quarter saw a slight decline in profitability, the company ended the fiscal year on a strong note. Net profit for Q4FY25 declined by 4.52 percent YoY to ₹156.21 crore, compared to ₹163.61 crore in Q4FY24. However, sales surged 139.46 percent YoY to ₹1,321.27 crore from ₹551.77 crore.

On a full-year basis, Sandur Manganese reported a massive 96.53 percent jump in net profit, rising to ₹470.61 crore in FY25 from ₹239.46 crore in FY24. Annual sales more than doubled, soaring 150.38 percent to ₹3,135.06 crore.

Stock Price Trend Following the announcement, shares of Sandur Manganese climbed as much as 6.1 percent to touch a day’s high of ₹476.45 on the BSE. The stock is currently trading about 17 percent below its 52-week high of ₹572.00, touched in August 2024, and remains above its 52-week low of ₹383.30, seen in February 2025.

Despite a 23 percent decline over the past year, the stock has rebounded 15 percent in 2025 YTD, reflecting renewed investor interest. Over a five-year horizon, Sandur Manganese has delivered stellar multibagger returns of 1165 percent, cementing its position as a strong performer in the small-cap mining and metals space.