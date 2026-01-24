SBI Life-owned NBFC stock Paisalo Digital to be in focus on Tuesday; here's why

Multibagger small-cap stock: SBI Life-owned stock Paisalo Digital share price will be in focus on Tuesday, January 27 as the multibagger small-cap stock announced that it has redeemed ₹1 crore of unlisted, unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) by exercising a call option early. This will help in reducing long-term debt well ahead of the instruments’ scheduled maturity. The stock informed the exchanges of this development on January 23.

In an exchange filing, the company said it had redeemed 10 NCDs under Series PDL-09-2023, aggregating to ₹1 crore. These debentures carried an original maturity date of September 02, 2033.

"we wish to inform that the Company has partly redeemed, by opting the call option, 10 Unsecured Unlisted Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures out of total NCDs under Series PDL-09-2023, aggregating to an amount of Rs. 1 crore, having an actual maturity date of September 02, 2033," it said in an exchange filing.

According to the filing, the aggregate amount redeemed stood at ₹1 crore, representing early repayment nearly seven years before the actual maturity date in 2033. No changes were announced to the remaining debentures under the series.

Other Recent developments Earlier this year, Paisalo Digital raised ₹188.5 crore as part of its efforts to optimise funding costs, improve capital efficiency and support business expansion. The small-cap NBFC mobilised the funds during the third quarter through its latest listed issuances, securing an annual return on investment of 8.5%.

In an exchange filing dated January 6, the company said it had “successfully raised nearly ₹188.5 crore at an annual ROI of 8.5% through its latest listed issuances in Q3,” adding that the fundraise underscored its strong credit profile, prudent risk management practices and solid balance-sheet position. Paisalo Digital also noted that the capital infusion is expected to help lower its overall cost of funds, reinforce its medium-term capital base and expand its lending capacity.

Paisalo Digital Shareholding pattern According to data available on the BSE, SBI Life Insurance Company held 6,21,14,267 shares of Paisalo Digital, representing a 6.83% stake in the company, at the end of the September quarter of the current financial year. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), on a cumulative basis, owned close to 19 crore shares, accounting for 20.89% of the company’s total voting rights as of the end of Q2FY26.

Paisalo Digital Stock performance Paisalo Digital’s share price touched a 52-week high of ₹46.50 in February 2025, while the 52-week low of ₹29.40 was recorded in June 2025. The stock has declined 25% over the past one year, with additional falls of 17% over the last three months and 8% in the past one month. Despite the recent correction, the NBFC stock has delivered multibagger long-term returns, having multiplied investor wealth by over four times, with gains of 1,574.21% since its listing.