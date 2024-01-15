Multibagger small-cap stock secures BHEL order. Doubles investors' money in six months
Multibagger stock: The small-cap stock has risen to the tune of 110% in the last six months
Multibagger small-cap stock: Tiger Logistics shares are one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in the last one year. This small-cap stock with a market cap of ₹888 crore has been in the news for securing an order from Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL). As per the latest exchange filing Tiger Logistics Ltd has secured another substantial Government Tender from BHEL. After bagging this order, the logistic company will now be handling import & export by sea and will provide services like Custom Clearance, forwarding, handling, transportation, and warehousing services to BHEL. In other words, your company will provide complete logistics solutions to BHEL up to the scope of the tender.
