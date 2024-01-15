Multibagger small-cap stock: Tiger Logistics shares are one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in the last one year. This small-cap stock with a market cap of ₹888 crore has been in the news for securing an order from Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL). As per the latest exchange filing Tiger Logistics Ltd has secured another substantial Government Tender from BHEL. After bagging this order, the logistic company will now be handling import & export by sea and will provide services like Custom Clearance, forwarding, handling, transportation, and warehousing services to BHEL. In other words, your company will provide complete logistics solutions to BHEL up to the scope of the tender.

Tiger Logistics informed Indian stock market bourses about the development saying, "This recent government project is a noteworthy addition to the series of other successful government projects that our company has managed over the years. Some of the notable projects include Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Bank Note Paper Mill India Private Limited, Hindustan Insecticides Limited (HIL), Airports Authority of India (AAI), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML), National Automotive Testing and R&D Infrastructure Project (NATRiP), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW), IRCON International Limited, and National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE)."

These accomplishments underscore our company's expertise and dedication in effectively handling diverse government projects. The company's leadership holds a positive outlook regarding its role in managing logistics for government projects.

As mentioned above, Tiger Logistics is one of the multibagger stocks of the Indian stock market. This small-cap stock has doubled shareholders' money in the last six months after ascending to the tune of 1105 in this time. In the last one year, this multibagger small-cap stock has risen around 95 per cent but in the last five years, this small-cap stock has surged over 500 per cent.

