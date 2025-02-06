Shares of smallcap stock Shanti Educational Initiatives surged nearly 6 percent in intra-day trading on Thursday, February 6, following the release of strong financial results for the quarter ended December 2024 (Q3FY25). The stock's rebound came after five consecutive sessions of decline.

According to the company's financial report, consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) soared 1,118 percent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹1.95 crore in Q3FY25, compared to ₹0.16 crore in the same quarter last year. However, on a sequential basis, PAT declined 22 percent from ₹2.5 crore reported in the September quarter.

Total income saw a remarkable 422 percent YoY increase, reaching ₹20.9 crore in Q3FY25, up from ₹4 crore in the corresponding period last year. Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), total income registered a strong 70 percent growth from ₹12.3 crore in Q2FY25.

In addition, Shanti Educational Initiatives recorded its highest net sales in the last five quarters. This milestone highlights the company's strong sales trajectory, contributing to its positive growth outlook.

For the nine-month period ending December 2024 (9MFY25), the company reported a net profit of ₹7.5 crore, marking an increase of over 59 percent from ₹4.7 crore in the same period last year. Meanwhile, total income surged 130 percent to ₹43.2 crore, compared to ₹18.8 crore in 9MFY24.

Stock Price Trend The smallcap stock rose as much as 5.8 percent to its day's high of ₹124.70. While the smallcap stock is currently 40 percent away from its peak of ₹207.75, hit in September 2024, it has soared almost 140 percent from its 52-week low of ₹52.01, recorded in March 2024.

The scrip has rallied 70 percent in the last 1 year but shed over 4 percent in February so far, extending losses for the 5th straight month. It fell 3.3 percent in January, 22.5 percent in December, 2.3 percent in November, and 8.4 percent in October.