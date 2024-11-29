Stock Market Today: Multibagger small-cap stock Sudarshan Pharma Industries share price were trading neat upper circuit on Friday during intraday trades as Century India Opportunity Fund bough stake suggested BSE bulk deal data

The BSE bulk deal data showed that Century India Opportunity fund bough stakes in Sudarshan Pharma Industries buying 1600000 shares. The average buying price for the Century India Opportunity fund on which it bought Sudarshan Pharma Industries shares stood at ₹41.97.

The Sudarshan Pharma Industries share opened at ₹41.20 on BSE on Friday, 2% lower than the previous close of ₹42.00. The Sudarshan Pharma Industries shares thereafter gained on news of Century India Opportunity Fund Buying stake in Sudarshan Pharma. Sudarshan Pharma Industries share price gained to intraday high of ₹42.55 which was very close to upper circuit limit of ₹42.80.

Notably the Sudarshan Pharma Industry shares are in the ESM stage 2 or Enhanced Surveillance Measure (ESM) Stage 2) framework and hence have very narrow price Band.

The ESM framework was introduced to address volatility in smallcap stocks.

SEBI and Exchanges, pursuant to discussions in joint surveillance meetings, decide that along with various Surveillance Measures, there shall be Enhanced Surveillance Measure (ESM)on main board companies (with market capitalization less than INR 1000 crores) based on objective parameters viz. price variation, standard deviation etc

Stocks in Stage 2 are traded using a trade-for-trade mechanism and the price band for Stage 2 is 2%.

Multibagger returns The Sudarshan Pharma Industries share price that is trading very new 1 year or 52 week high of ₹46 that it scaled on the 25th of November 2024. The Sudarshan Pharma Industries share price has risen multifold from 52 week lows of ₹5.82 per share seen in June 2024. Sudarshan Pharma Industries share price having risen 442% in last one year has given Multibagger returns.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.