Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Multibagger small-cap stock Sudarshan Pharma shares near upper circuit as Century India Opportunity Fund buys stake

Multibagger small-cap stock Sudarshan Pharma shares near upper circuit as Century India Opportunity Fund buys stake

Ujjval Jauhari

  • Stock Market Today: Multibagger small-cap stock Sudarshan Pharma were trading near upper circuit limit on Friday during intraday trades as Century India Opportunity Fund bough stake suggested BSE bulk deal data

Stock Market Today: Multibagger small-cap stock Sudarshan Pharma hits upper circuit

The BSE bulk deal data showed that Century India Opportunity fund bough stakes in Sudarshan Pharma Industries buying 1600000 shares. The average buying price for the Century India Opportunity fund on which it bought Sudarshan Pharma Industries shares stood at 41.97.

The BSE bulk deal data showed that Century India Opportunity fund bough stakes in Sudarshan Pharma Industries buying 1600000 shares. The average buying price for the Century India Opportunity fund on which it bought Sudarshan Pharma Industries shares stood at 41.97.

The Sudarshan Pharma Industries share opened at 41.20 on BSE on Friday, 2% lower than the previous close of 42.00. The Sudarshan Pharma Industries shares thereafter gained on news of Century India Opportunity Fund Buying stake in Sudarshan Pharma. Sudarshan Pharma Industries share price gained to intraday high of 42.55 which was very close to upper circuit limit of 42.80.

Notably the Sudarshan Pharma Industry shares are in the ESM stage 2 or Enhanced Surveillance Measure (ESM) Stage 2) framework and hence have very narrow price Band.

The ESM framework was introduced to address volatility in smallcap stocks.

SEBI and Exchanges, pursuant to discussions in joint surveillance meetings, decide that along with various Surveillance Measures, there shall be Enhanced Surveillance Measure (ESM)on main board companies (with market capitalization less than INR 1000 crores) based on objective parameters viz. price variation, standard deviation etc

Stocks in Stage 2 are traded using a trade-for-trade mechanism and the price band for Stage 2 is 2%.

Multibagger returns

The Sudarshan Pharma Industries share price that is trading very new 1 year or 52 week high of 46 that it scaled on the 25th of November 2024. The Sudarshan Pharma Industries share price has risen multifold from 52 week lows of 5.82 per share seen in June 2024. Sudarshan Pharma Industries share price having risen 442% in last one year has given Multibagger returns.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

(more to come)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ujjval Jauhari

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
