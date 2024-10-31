Multibagger small-cap stock Super Crop Safe below ₹50 jumps 9% after Q2 results 2024

Multibagger small-cap stock below ₹50 Super Crop Safe Ltd share price gained almost 9% during intraday trades on Thursday after Q2 results 2024

The Super Crop Safe Ltd share price that opened at ₹19.49 on the BSE on Thursday more than 2% higher than previous close of ₹19.09. Super Crop Safe share price thereafter gained further to ₹20.78 level , marking gains of 8.85%.

Super Crop Safe share price has more than doubled during last one year giving Multibagger returns to investors

Super Crop Safe Limited announced Financial Results For Quarter ended September 2024 on Thursday

Standalone Q2FY25 Net Profit came at Rs56.86 lakhs against Rs31.63 lakhs in Q2FY24, marking year on year growth of 80%

Standalone Profit before tax during the September 2024 quarter at Rs56.86 lakhs improved over Rs22.38 lakhs in Q2FY24, marking a year on year gain of 154%.

Standalone Q2FY25 Revenue for Super Crop Safe at Rs12. 25 crore against ₹6.42 crore in Q2FY24, market a year on year growth of 91%

Super Crop safe reported standalone Earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for Q2FY25 stood at ₹1.12 crore ( ₹111.56 lakhs) registering a Y-o-Y growth of 33% against ₹83.66 lakhs in the year ago quarter.

Mr. Ishwarbhai B. Patel, Chairman & CEO, Super Crop Safe Ltd stated that “We are very happy to announce the results of the Second Quarter ended September 2024. This quarter again we have done exceedingly well and at all the fronts our financial performance has been noteworthy. The numbers could have been more impressive but since harvesting season started a little late because this year the Monsoon season ended late.

During the first half FY24 Standalone Net Profit for Super Crop Safe more than tripled to ₹1.8 crore ( ₹180.14 lakhs) against ₹49.79 lakhs in H2FY24, which translated in to Y-o-Y growth of 262%