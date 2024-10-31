Multibagger small-cap stock Super Crop Safe below ₹50 jumps 9% after Q2 results 2024

  • Multibagger small-cap stock below 50 Super Crop Safe Ltd share price gained almost 9% during intraday trades on Thursday after Q2 results 2024

Ujjval Jauhari
Published31 Oct 2024, 12:48 PM IST
Multibagger Stock below <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50: Super Crop Safe gains after Q2 results
Multibagger Stock below ₹50: Super Crop Safe gains after Q2 results(Pixabay)

Multibagger small-cap stock below 50 Super Crop Safe Ltd share price gained almost 9% during intraday trades on Thursday after Q2 results 2024

The Super Crop Safe Ltd share price that opened at 19.49 on the BSE on Thursday more than 2% higher than previous close of 19.09. Super Crop Safe share price thereafter gained further to 20.78 level , marking gains of 8.85%.

Super Crop Safe share price has more than doubled during last one year giving Multibagger returns to investors

 

Also Read | Penny stock below ₹2: NBFC share jumps after completion of fundraise process

Super Crop Safe Limited announced Financial Results For Quarter ended September 2024 on Thursday

Standalone Q2FY25 Net Profit came at Rs56.86 lakhs against Rs31.63 lakhs in Q2FY24, marking year on year growth of 80%

Standalone Profit before tax during the September 2024 quarter at Rs56.86 lakhs improved over Rs22.38 lakhs in Q2FY24, marking a year on year gain of 154%.

Also Read | Cipla share price rises 10% post clearance of Goa facility by USFDA

Standalone Q2FY25 Revenue for Super Crop Safe at Rs12. 25 crore against 6.42 crore in Q2FY24, market a year on year growth of 91%

Super Crop safe reported standalone Earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for Q2FY25 stood at 1.12 crore ( 111.56 lakhs) registering a Y-o-Y growth of 33% against 83.66 lakhs in the year ago quarter.

Also Read | Gensol Engineering jumps 5% as promoter raises stake in engineering stock

Mr. Ishwarbhai B. Patel, Chairman & CEO, Super Crop Safe Ltd stated that “We are very happy to announce the results of the Second Quarter ended September 2024. This quarter again we have done exceedingly well and at all the fronts our financial performance has been noteworthy. The numbers could have been more impressive but since harvesting season started a little late because this year the Monsoon season ended late.

During the first half FY24 Standalone Net Profit for Super Crop Safe more than tripled to 1.8 crore ( 180.14 lakhs) against 49.79 lakhs in H2FY24, which translated in to Y-o-Y growth of 262%

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:31 Oct 2024, 12:48 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsMultibagger small-cap stock Super Crop Safe below ₹50 jumps 9% after Q2 results 2024

Most Active Stocks

Tata Power share price

442.95
01:45 PM | 31 OCT 2024
15.8 (3.7%)

Hindalco Industries share price

684.65
01:43 PM | 31 OCT 2024
-3 (-0.44%)

Tata Steel share price

148.65
01:45 PM | 31 OCT 2024
-0.3 (-0.2%)

Bandhan Bank share price

181.65
01:45 PM | 31 OCT 2024
4.1 (2.31%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

UTI Asset Management Company share price

1,326.00
01:42 PM | 31 OCT 2024
36.5 (2.83%)

Poly Medicure share price

2,847.70
01:42 PM | 31 OCT 2024
49.95 (1.79%)

Fortis Healthcare share price

624.15
01:44 PM | 31 OCT 2024
9.9 (1.61%)

CRISIL share price

5,418.90
01:44 PM | 31 OCT 2024
45 (0.84%)
More from 52 Week High

Five Star Business Finance share price

707.00
01:44 PM | 31 OCT 2024
-57.15 (-7.48%)

Aditya Birla Capital share price

203.00
01:45 PM | 31 OCT 2024
-12.3 (-5.71%)

Balrampur Chini Mills share price

626.10
01:45 PM | 31 OCT 2024
-32.6 (-4.95%)

Persistent Systems share price

5,338.30
01:45 PM | 31 OCT 2024
-278.25 (-4.95%)
More from Top Losers

Rattanindia Enterprises share price

71.50
01:45 PM | 31 OCT 2024
5.42 (8.2%)

Piramal Pharma share price

272.60
01:45 PM | 31 OCT 2024
20.25 (8.02%)

Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

1,596.00
01:44 PM | 31 OCT 2024
113.75 (7.67%)

Jubilant Pharmova share price

1,219.30
01:44 PM | 31 OCT 2024
85.95 (7.58%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    81,185.00710.00
    Chennai
    81,191.00710.00
    Delhi
    81,343.00710.00
    Kolkata
    81,195.00710.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.