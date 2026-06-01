Multibagger small-cap stock surges 19% to 52-week high despite stock market crash; here's why

Multibagger small-cap stock Vaxfab Enterprises surged 19% on Monday, 1 June, to touch a 52-week high of ₹60 after the Ahmedabad-based company reported a sharp improvement in its financial performance for FY26.
The company posted total income of ₹99.60 crore for FY26, up 67.7% year on year from ₹59.38 crore in the previous fiscal. Net profit surged 523% to ₹3.64 crore, compared with ₹58.42 lakh in FY25, while EBITDA climbed more than seven-fold to ₹5.21 crore from ₹73.77 lakh a year ago.
For the March quarter, Vaxfab reported total income of ₹18.37 crore. Quarterly net profit jumped 329% year-on-year to ₹3.01 crore from ₹70.36 lakh, while EBITDA stood at ₹6.98 crore.
Commenting on the performance, Ravindra Joshi, Managing Director of Vaxfab Enterprises, said the company delivered strong growth in revenue, profitability and operational efficiency during FY26.
He added that the company has also laid the groundwork for its next phase of expansion by diversifying into textile products and clothing, alongside its core agriculture-related business. According to Joshi, the diversification strategy is expected to broaden the company's market presence, create additional revenue streams and support long-term value creation for shareholders.
The Indian stock market witnessed sharp selling pressure on Monday, 1 June, after an optimistic start to the session, as investors resorted to profit-booking amid persistent concerns over elevated crude oil prices and the absence of any concrete breakthrough in the Middle East conflict.
Benchmark indices erased early gains and ended the day firmly in the red. The BSE Sensex declined 508.40 points, or 0.68%, to close at 74,267.34, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 165.15 points, or 0.70%, to settle at 23,382.60.
Vaxfab Enterprises share price today opened at 48.05 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹60 apiece and an intraday low of ₹47 per share.
Vaxfab Enterprises share price has delivered strong returns across multiple timeframes, reflecting sustained investor interest in the small-cap stock. Over the past one week, the stock has gained 5.32%, while its two-week and one-month returns stand at 8.38% and 9.84%, respectively.
The momentum has remained robust over the medium term, with the stock rising 22.79% in three months, 43.89% year to date, and 49.73% over the last six months. The rally comes amid improved financial performance, with the company reporting sharp growth in revenue, profit and EBITDA for FY26, supported by business expansion and diversification into textile products and clothing.
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Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players. <br><br> At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors. <br><br> Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation. <br><br> Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.
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