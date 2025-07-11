Multibagger small-cap stock surges 23% in July, 148% in 4 months. Is it in your portfolio?

Small cap multibagger stock in focus: Sindhu Trade Links, a small-cap stock with a market capitalization of ₹5,000 crore, has been buzzing on the Indian stock market as its share price has steadily climbed in recent months without any significant pullback, gaining another 23% so far in July.

The stock began its one-way rally in mid-March at around ₹13 apiece and has continued its upward climb, currently trading at ₹32, marking a sharp gain of 148% in just 4 months. Notably, the stock has maintained its upward momentum even as the broader Indian market has faced heightened volatility over the past month.

Despite its recent strong performance, the stock remains 42% below its all-time high of ₹55.40 apiece, which it had touched in February 2022.

Strategic push into critical minerals and metals As part of its ongoing efforts to diversify and expand into strategic and future-critical sectors, the company’s Board of Directors, in a meeting held on Thursday, approved a long-term growth strategy focused on critical minerals and metals. This move builds upon the National Critical Mineral Mission of India and reflects rising global demand for such resources, driven by infrastructure expansion.

As part of this strategy, the company announced that it will explore potential investments and acquisition opportunities in the lithium and rare earth element (REE) mining sectors, both in India and abroad.

It has also shortlisted a few potential targets for the mining of metals such as iron ore, which are considered vital for both India and global infrastructure development.

To pursue these opportunities, the company plans to participate in upcoming block auctions in India through strategic alliances and aims to acquire mineral blocks domestically as well as overseas to fast-track development timelines.

Additionally, the company stated it is considering deploying up to USD 100 million in suitable projects or ventures, either directly or through subsidiaries or strategic joint ventures, focused on securing upstream resources essential for the energy transition, electric mobility, and advanced electronics industries.

About Sindhu Trade Links Sindhu Trade Links Ltd is currently engaged in providing support services for coal mining and logistics transportation. The company was previously active in non-banking financial services (NBFC) but exited that space after surrendering its NBFC license.

It now operates as part of a broader conglomerate with interests spanning overseas coal mining (through Param Mitra Resources Pte. Ltd.), food processing infrastructure development (via Indus Best Mega Food Park Pvt. Ltd.), and biomass-based power generation (through Sudha Bio Power Pvt. Ltd.), its website showed.