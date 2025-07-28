Multibagger small-cap stock surges 6% in weak Indian stock market on ₹865 crore order from Vedanta

Shares of Asian Energy Services jumped over 17% on Monday's session after the company was awarded ₹865 crore Integrated Service Contract from Vedanta Limited.

The firm announced in its exchange filing that the contract will be carried out over a period of 57 months. Kapil Garg, the Managing Director of Asian Energy Services Limited, expressed that they feel privileged to have secured the Integrated Service Contract for field development and Operations & Maintenance (O&M) from Vedanta, a valued and loyal client. This ongoing partnership demonstrates the trust established through reliable service and a commitment to operational excellence.

Integrated O&M continues to be a primary focus for Asian Energy Services and a significant driver of growth. The company's capacity to safely and effectively manage critical infrastructure solidifies their status as a preferred partner in the energy industry. This contract reinforces the confidence in our team’s ability to deliver consistently in complex and demanding situations, according to Kapil Garg.

Asian Energy Services provides comprehensive services that cover the full upstream value chain. The services offered by Asian Energy Services include Integrated Oil & Gas solutions, such as 2D and 3D Seismic Geographical Data Acquisition, management and upkeep of onshore and offshore oil and gas production facilities, production enhancement services, as well as mining solutions that consist of the supply and installation of Material Handling Plants and Rapid Loading Systems.

Asian Energy Services share price today Asian Energy Services share price today opened at ₹309.10 apiece on the NSE, the stock touched an intraday high on ₹334.90 per share, and an intraday low on ₹297.60 apiece.

