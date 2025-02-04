Multibagger small-cap stock Tiger Logistics jumps up to 8% after Q3 results 2025

Stock Market today: Multibagger small-cap stock Tiger Logistics India share price gained up to 8% in the morning trades on Tuesday after Q3 results 2025 that were declared post market hours on Monday

Tiger logistics share price movement Tiger Logistics India share price opened at ₹71 on the BSE on Tuesday, 8% higher than the previous close of ₹65.65. The Tiger Logistics share price thereafter oscillated between intraday lows of ₹66.75 to intraday highs of ₹71 on Tuesday.

Tiger logistics share price that used to trade at close to ₹20 levels at the start of February 2022, now has seen multifold gains over last 3 years, also giving Multibagger returns to the investors.

Tiger logistics Q3 Results With 3.1 times year on year Revenue Growth, 2.3 times year on year net profit increase, and a 28% YoY Increase in TEU Volumes, Tiger Logistics Reports Outstanding Q3 FY25 Performance.

A TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit) is a unit of measurement for the volume of a container

Tiger Logistics Net profit at ₹8.42 crore during the October - December 2024 quarter more than two folds over ₹3.68 crore reported in October-December 2023 quarter.

Tiger Logistics had reported 160.47 Crore as revenues that grew more than 3 folds over ₹51.96 crore revenue in the year ago quarter.

Tiger Logistics volume expansion Tiger Logistics Quarterly TEUs volume expanded by 27.8% YoY, reaching 16,711 TEUs during Q3 FY25 , compared to 13,071 TEUs in Q3 FY24. Duirng the first nine months FY25 TEUs volume surged 44.0% YoY to 50,678 TEUs, up from 35,202 TEUs in 9M FY24.

Air Transport Volume Surge: Air transport volume accelerated 2.2 tomees on year on year basis in Q3 FY25, reaching 95,290 kgs, as opposed to 43,396 kgs in Q3 FY24, whereas the 9M FY25 air transport volume climbed to 3,33,262 kgs, surpassing 3,02,717 kgs in FY24

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.