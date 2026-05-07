Multibagger small-cap stock to be in focus on Friday after company swings to profit in Q4

Shares of Indo Thai Securities are likely to attract investor interest in Friday's trade, 8 May, after the company reported a robust set of numbers for the quarter ended March 2026. The company on Thursday announced a net profit of ₹26.18 crore, marking a sharp turnaround from a net loss of ₹2.58 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Sequentially as well, profit improved 54% from ₹17 crore reported in the December quarter. On the top line, the company reported revenue of ₹38.34 crore, registering a sharp jump from ₹5.93 crore in the corresponding quarter last year and ₹27.84 crore in Q3FY26.
In terms of segment-wise performance, the company generated ₹38.25 crore in revenue from equities, brokerage, and other related activities, which contributed nearly 99% of total revenue. Meanwhile, revenue from real estate activities and manufacturing activities stood at ₹14.85 lakh and ₹1.40 lakh, respectively.
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Indo Thai Securities reported a net profit of ₹26.18 crore for the quarter ended March 2026, a significant turnaround from a net loss of ₹2.58 crore in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, profit improved by 54% from ₹17 crore in the December quarter.
Indo Thai Securities has delivered stellar long-term returns, skyrocketing by 5,757% from ₹5.22 five years ago to its current market price. It saw returns of 455% in CY24 and 132% in CY25.
The board of directors has recommended a dividend of ₹0.10 per share for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, subject to shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting.
Equities, brokerage, and related activities contribute nearly 99% of Indo Thai Securities' total revenue. Other segments include real estate and manufacturing activities.
Indo Thai Securities shares have rebounded 30% from their February lows after experiencing a 43% decline in the preceding two months.
For FY26, the company reported revenue of ₹103.81 crore, compared to ₹26.33 crore in the previous fiscal year, while net profit surged to ₹66.16 crore from ₹7.89 crore a year ago.
Established in 1995, Indo Thai is a leading NSE-BSE full-service broker in India. As a group of 16 companies, including ventures in real estate, green technology (Femto), and IFSC, the company offers personalised investment and financial services to high-net-worth individuals, corporations, and mega traders.
Along with the company's financial performance, the company announced a dividend of ₹0.10 per share.
“The board of directors has recommended a dividend of Re. 0.10/- (Ten Paisa), i.e., at the rate of 10% on the face value of Re. 1/- of the company for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, subject to approval of members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting,” the company said in its regulatory filing.
The company’s shares have staged a strong rebound in recent months, recovering 30% from their February lows. The rally came after the stock suffered a sharp one-way decline, losing a cumulative 43% in just two months.
Zooming out, the stock has delivered stellar long-term returns. From a trading price of just ₹5.22 five years ago, it has skyrocketed by an astounding 5,757% to its current market price of ₹305.75
This extraordinary performance includes massive gains in certain calendar years, with returns of 455% in CY24 and 132% in CY25. The massive rise in the share price over a short period has significantly boosted investor wealth.
Meanwhile, the stock has been trading on an ex-split basis in the ratio of 1:10 since July 2025.
Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments. <br><br> He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom. <br><br> During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles. <br><br> He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements. <br><br> His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.
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