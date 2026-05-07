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Multibagger small-cap stock to be in focus on Friday after company swings to profit in Q4

Indo Thai Securities reported a net profit of 26.18 crore for the quarter ending March 2026, recovering from a loss of 2.58 crore a year ago. The stock has gained 30% recently and offers a dividend of 0.10 per share.

A Ksheerasagar
Published7 May 2026, 10:17 PM IST
The company’s shares have staged a strong rebound in recent months, recovering 30% from their February lows.
The company’s shares have staged a strong rebound in recent months, recovering 30% from their February lows. (Image: Pixabay )
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Shares of Indo Thai Securities are likely to attract investor interest in Friday's trade, 8 May, after the company reported a robust set of numbers for the quarter ended March 2026. The company on Thursday announced a net profit of 26.18 crore, marking a sharp turnaround from a net loss of 2.58 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Sequentially as well, profit improved 54% from 17 crore reported in the December quarter. On the top line, the company reported revenue of 38.34 crore, registering a sharp jump from 5.93 crore in the corresponding quarter last year and 27.84 crore in Q3FY26.

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In terms of segment-wise performance, the company generated 38.25 crore in revenue from equities, brokerage, and other related activities, which contributed nearly 99% of total revenue. Meanwhile, revenue from real estate activities and manufacturing activities stood at 14.85 lakh and 1.40 lakh, respectively.

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AI powered insights from this story

1
What is the latest financial performance of Indo Thai Securities?

Indo Thai Securities reported a net profit of ₹26.18 crore for the quarter ended March 2026, a significant turnaround from a net loss of ₹2.58 crore in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, profit improved by 54% from ₹17 crore in the December quarter.

2
How has Indo Thai Securities performed historically?

Indo Thai Securities has delivered stellar long-term returns, skyrocketing by 5,757% from ₹5.22 five years ago to its current market price. It saw returns of 455% in CY24 and 132% in CY25.

3
What is the dividend declared by Indo Thai Securities?

The board of directors has recommended a dividend of ₹0.10 per share for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, subject to shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting.

4
What business segments contribute to Indo Thai Securities' revenue?

Equities, brokerage, and related activities contribute nearly 99% of Indo Thai Securities' total revenue. Other segments include real estate and manufacturing activities.

5
What is the recent stock performance of Indo Thai Securities?

Indo Thai Securities shares have rebounded 30% from their February lows after experiencing a 43% decline in the preceding two months.

For FY26, the company reported revenue of 103.81 crore, compared to 26.33 crore in the previous fiscal year, while net profit surged to 66.16 crore from 7.89 crore a year ago.

Established in 1995, Indo Thai is a leading NSE-BSE full-service broker in India. As a group of 16 companies, including ventures in real estate, green technology (Femto), and IFSC, the company offers personalised investment and financial services to high-net-worth individuals, corporations, and mega traders.

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Along with the company's financial performance, the company announced a dividend of 0.10 per share.

“The board of directors has recommended a dividend of Re. 0.10/- (Ten Paisa), i.e., at the rate of 10% on the face value of Re. 1/- of the company for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, subject to approval of members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting,” the company said in its regulatory filing.

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Indo Thai Securities rebounds 30% from February lows

The company’s shares have staged a strong rebound in recent months, recovering 30% from their February lows. The rally came after the stock suffered a sharp one-way decline, losing a cumulative 43% in just two months.

Zooming out, the stock has delivered stellar long-term returns. From a trading price of just 5.22 five years ago, it has skyrocketed by an astounding 5,757% to its current market price of 305.75

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This extraordinary performance includes massive gains in certain calendar years, with returns of 455% in CY24 and 132% in CY25. The massive rise in the share price over a short period has significantly boosted investor wealth.

Meanwhile, the stock has been trading on an ex-split basis in the ratio of 1:10 since July 2025.

Also Read | CarTrade Tech shares climb 17% to 2-month high after strong Q4 results
Also Read | Bharat Forge Q4 results 2026: Profit falls 17.5% YoY to ₹232.57 crore

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More

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