Multibagger small-cap stock to consider 5:1 stock split. Do you own?

Colorchips New Media Ltd is engaged in the business of production and distribution of cinematography films, ad-films, television films, video films, cartoon films, 3-D films, animation films and to provide all kinds of services related to production of animation films and all other movies, picture films, toys and to acquire, sell any right in relation thereto and carry on the advertising business in all its branches. The company is successfully distributing its content on You Tube, Facebook, and Share chat etc. through its wholly owned subsidiary M/s. Vega Music Pvt. Ltd., partnership to distribute through Amazon Prime Videos is in progress. Company currently has more than a crore of subscribers on You Tube operates under brand name of TVNXT and Vega Music. Company owns digital and other rights for over 4,000 feature films in seven Indian languages as mentioned below. Some of which are all time block busters.