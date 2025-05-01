Multibagger small-cap stock to trade ex-split in 1:10 ratio on Friday. Do you own?

Stock Split 2025: Multibagger small-cap stock United Polyfab Gujarat will trade ex-split and ex-record in the ratio of 1:10, meaning that any investor who holds one share of the company will now have 10 shares.

United Polyfab Gujarat Stock Split Details The textile company on February 12, 2025, announced its board's decision to sub-divide or split the existing one equity share of the face value of ₹10 each fully paid up into 10 equity shares of face value of ₹1 each fully paid up.

Under the stock split, a company’s shares increase, but the market capitalisation remains the same. The said action will result in a reduction in the share price of the company, making it more accessible for the retail investors. However, the overall value of shares that you own remains fixed.

The small-cap company, last month on April 9, announced the record date for the stock split. The board fixed the record date for the 1:10 stock split as Friday, May 2.

This means that for an investor to be eligible for the stock split, they needed to buy the shares of the company on Wednesday, April 30. Given the T+1 settlement mechanism and with today, May 1, being a stock market holiday, those who buy this small-cap stock will not be able to enjoy the benefit of the stock split.

United Polyfab Gujarat's Multibagger Returns United Polyfab Gujarat is a multibagger stock that has delivered 950% returns to its investors in a little over three years. United Polyfab Gujarat share price has risen from ~ ₹18 in January 2022 to ₹182 as of April 30, 2025.

In the month of April alone, the small-cap stock rallied 22%, adding on to 3% gains seen in March. While February was a tough month for the stock, wherein it lost 15%, the preceding three months (November to January), saw the stock surge 44%.

In the last one year, United Polyfab Gujarat stock has surged 89%, while in the past six months, it has jumped 59%.