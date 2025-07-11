Multibagger small-cap stock Tourism Finance Corporation hits all-time high on board nod to 1:5 bonus share issue

Bonus shares 2025: Multibagger small-cap stock Tourism Finance Corporation of India gained nearly 3% to hit a fresh high of ₹293 on the BSE in intraday deals on Friday, July 11, as investors cheered the board's decision for a 1:5 bonus share issue.

At a meeting held on Thursday, July 10, Tourism Finance Corporation's board announced five free shares for every share held at no additional cost to the shareholders, making it the first-ever bonus share issue by the small-cap company.

"Board of Directors at their meeting held today have approved... sub-division/split of the existing 1 (one) equity share of the Company having face value of ₹10/- (Rupees Ten only) each, into 5 (five) equity shares having face value of ₹2/- (Rupees Two only) each, by alteration of Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to approval of the Members of the Company at the ensuing AGM and any regulatory/ statutory approvals, as may be required under applicable laws," the company said in an exchange filing post-market hours on Thursday.

Tourism Finance Corporation did not declare a record date yet, saying it would be announced at a later date. “The record date for the purpose of the sub-division/split of equity shares shall be decided after taking the aforesaid approval of the members of the company and the same will be intimated in due course,” the exchange filing stated.